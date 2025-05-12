  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Italian Open 2025
  • WATCH: Mirra Andreeva breaks down in tears after heated argument with umpire over shock snub at Italian Open

WATCH: Mirra Andreeva breaks down in tears after heated argument with umpire over shock snub at Italian Open

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified May 12, 2025 19:01 GMT
Mirra Andreeva in tears during match - Source: Getty and X
Mirra Andreeva in tears during match - Source: Getty and X

Mirra Andreeva was seen in tears during the third set of her clash against Clara Tauson at the Italian Open. The Russian was seen engaging in a heated exchange with the umpire over her surprising decision to replay a point that Andreeva had won while the duo was tied 1-1.

Ad

The issue started due to the floodlights that had come on right before Andreeva went on to hit the ball back into Tauson's court. According to the umpire, this caused a hindrance in the match, which is why she gave the verdict to replay the point. The 18-year-old heavily contested this decision since she believed Tauson couldn't return the ball after her shot at the back of the Dane's court.

This led to a heated argument, but eventually Andreeva had to give in to the Umpire's decision. However, she received loud cheers from the crowd, who showed support for her in this incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the clip here (via Tennis Channel):

Ad

The seventh seed of the WTA 1000 event, Mirra Andreeva, eventually went on to win the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and has shown some great character in her past few matches. She will be taking on Coco Gauff in her quarterfinal match in the tournament.

Mirra Andreeva on being motivated for Roland Garros

Mirra Andreeva at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Mirra Andreeva at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

As the tennis world gears up for the biggest tournament on the clay surface, young gun Mirra Andreeva also expressed her excitement to be back in the tournament, starting on 25th May 2025.

Ad

In an interview with Roland-Garros.com during the Madrid Open, she opened up about recalling her first semifinal qualification last year and hopes to do better this time.

"I have a lot of great memories from Roland-Garros because it was my first semi-final of a Grand Slam. It was also one of the first tournaments with Conchita, so I can’t wait to go back and try to do even better than last year," she said.

Ad

She also recalled winning the Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal in the doubles category last year with partner Diana Shnaider on the same court and also revealed keeping the medal at her grandparents' house.

"Playing Olympics for the first time was a great experience. Getting a medal, competing for the first time, is just super special. Also, it gave me extra confidence for big moments," she added

The tennis star will once again look to channel her idol, LeBron James, in her upcoming matches in preparation for the French Open.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications