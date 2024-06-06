WATCH: Mirra Andreeva doesn't realize her win in hilarious scenes as she upsets Aryna Sabalenka in French Open QF, admits to 'forgetting the score'

Mirra Andreeva failed to realize that she had converted her match point against Aryna Sabalenka during her quarterfinal match at the 2024 French Open. The Russian looked towards her to celebrate the point unaware of the fact that she had reached the semifinals.

17-year-old Andreeva has taken the tennis world by storm as she has been rising the ranks at an incredible pace and securing great results at big tournaments so early into her career. The World No. 38 has already made it to at least the fourth round of every Major apart from the US Open and has won 6 ITF titles.

At the Paris Major, the 17-year-old kicked off her campaign with a straight-set win against Emina Bektas and went on to defeat Victoria Azarenka in a three-setter in the following round. She followed this huge win with two consecutive straight-set wins against Peyton Stearns and Varvara Gracheva to reach her first quarterfinals.

Trending

Mirra Andreeva stunned the entire tennis fraternity as she came back from a set down to defeat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 29 minutes to reach her maiden semifinal at a Grand Slam. The feat also made her the youngest player since Martina Hingis (16) to reach the Final 4 at Roland Garros.

The Russian hit a lob over the Belarusian to convert her match point and looked at her team to celebrate the point. However, she failed to realize that she had won the match.

During the on-court interview, Andreeva hilariously admitted that she forgot what the score was and tried to play match points like break points to be bolder in her play.

"I even forgot what was the score because I really try not to focus on that. And, when it was the second match point for me, I was trying to imagine that I'm saving a break point. So I tried to play brave and, I managed to win," the Russian said.

Expand Tweet

Mirra Andreeva will play Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva will play Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open in what will be their second meeting. The Russian defeated the Italian 7-6(2), 6-4 in the fourth round of the Madrid Open this year.

The 12th seed has also been in sublime form this year, winning her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships and reaching a career-high rank of 12. She stunned the fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes to reach her maiden semifinals at a Major.

The winner of their match will meet the winner of the other semifinals between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the summit clash.