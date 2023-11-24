Watch: Nick Kyrgios featuring in Aussie rap artist Day 1's latest music video

Nick Kyrgios was featured in the latest music video by rapper Day1. The latter dropped a single titled 'Golden Tan' where both Aussies can be seen sharing the screen.

Day1 broke into the music scene with his debut EP Day Uno. The young musician has gained popularity Down Under for his blend of R&B, rap and hip-hop. He took to Instagram to announce the release, along with a picture of himself with Kyrgios.

Kyrgios reacted to the post with fire and heart emojis and wrote:

"My brother!! It’s about to go crazy."

Australian music broadcaster Take Flight also took to Instagram to announce the release of the single, particularly mentioning Kyrgios' cameo in it.

"VIDEO VIXENS ARE OUT - TENNIS STARS ARE IN.@day1bne has just come through with new single and music video ‘Golden Tan’ where he links with @k1ngkyrg1os & the team from @geedupco from Mykonos to Sydney!", read the caption of the Instagram post.

They also posted a short clip from the music video where Kyrgios can be seen swaying and fist-bumping the artist to the lyrics "...first I met Vin Diesel, who's so fast and furious, bad boy like Nick Kyrgios". The former World No. 13 can be seen wearing a grey hoodie with a blue cap worn in his signature front-side-back style.

Nick Kyrgios hilariously posts picture of Novak Djokovic as proof of alien existence

Nick Kyrgios in a practice session at the 2023 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios hilariously replied to a fan's question on alien existence by posting a picture of Novak Djokovic in response.

The 28-year-old has been out of action for the 2023 season. Facing multiple injuries, he underwent knee surgery and has been focussing on recovery and getting back in form. His lone appearance this year was at the Stuttgart Open, where he faced an opening-round defeat to Yu Wibing.

However, Kyrgios has kept in touch with tennis fans via social media. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Kyrgios if aliens existed. The Aussie wordlessly replied with a picture of the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Screengrab from Nick Kyrgios's Instagram

Kyrgios' reply appeared fitting with the spectacular achievements of the only active member of the Big 3 currently.

He began his season clinching the Adelaide International 1 title. He then triumphed at both the Australian Open and the French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. He won the Cincinnati Open before tasting Grand Slam victory for the 24th time at the US Open.

The 36-year-old lifted the ATP Finals trophy and capped his season as the Year-end World No. 1 for the eighth time.