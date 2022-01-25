Watch: Apologetic Nick Kyrgios gifts racquet to young fan he accidentally hit during doubles match at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios gifted one of his racquets to a young fan in the crowd he accidentally struck with a tennis ball during his men's doubles quarterfinal against Tim Puetz and Michael Venus on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the fourth game of the first set while Kyrgios' partner Thanasi Kokkinakis was serving. After a let was called on Kokkinakis' serve, Kyrgios unnecessarily smashed the ball into the court and it ended up sailing into the crowd and striking a young boy, leaving him in tears.

Kyrgios looked genuinely upset and gifted the youngster a racquet as an apology. Within a matter of minutes, the kid was all smiles again.

Kyrgios, for his part, has been enjoying his time at Melbourne Park this year. The Australian was eliminated in the second round of the singles competition by World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, but he has had a very good run in doubles partnering good friend Kokkinakis.

The duo received a wildcard into the main draw and defeated fellow Aussies Alex Bolt and James McCabe in the first round. The Australian pair then produced the upset of the tournament by knocking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeated 15th seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in the third round, before advancing to the semi-finals with a three-set win against sixth seeds Puetz and Venus.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis thrilled another packed home crowd as they reached the Australian Open men's doubles semi-finals.



Read



#bbctennis How to put on a show...Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis thrilled another packed home crowd as they reached the Australian Open men's doubles semi-finals.Read How to put on a show...Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis thrilled another packed home crowd as they reached the Australian Open men's doubles semi-finals.Read 👇#bbctennis

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will face third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals. They will be keen on becoming the first Australian pair to win the men's doubles competition at the Australian Open since Tood Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

I'd love to team up with Kokkinakis again this year: Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios said he would love to team up Kokkinakis later this year

During the post-match press conference, Kokkinakis said he would love the opportunity to team up with Kyrgios later this year.

"It's up to Nick. He's in high demand. I'm just trying to get him where I can. Hopefully we can. I mean, we have a lot of fun. Depends what schedule he's playing. Hopefully, now that my ranking is going to be better, we can play a lot of the same tournaments," Kokkinakis said.

"Yeah, I'd love to be on court with him. I don't think -- it's going to be tough to match this atmosphere here around the world, but no, as I said, we're not doubles specialists. We don't, like, think let's do all these great things in doubles. We just want to have fun play and play together, and hopefully the results will come after that.

Kyrgios echoed Kokkinakis' sentiment, hinting at a partnership between the two at the US Open.

"I don't know. Obviously whenever I can play. With Thanners, I'd love to. I mean, you all know that I don't really play a really tight schedule. I'm not sure. Maybe Wimby. Wimbledon is best-of-five sets. I reckon we'd maybe play US Open. That's the other Grand Slam I can see but I don't really know."

Edited by Arvind Sriram