WATCH: Nick Kyrgios gifts towel to elderly lady he accidentally hit with an errant bounce off his backhand return

Nick Kyrgios made a fan's day for a second match in a row at the Citi Open this wekk. The Australian handed his towel to an elderly spectator after an errant bounce ofsecond-roundnd return hit the fan during his second round match against Tommy Paul in Washington DC.

In a video posted on Tennis TV's Twitter account, Paul could be seen serving wide which Kyrgios returned with his backhand. Kyrgios' shot, however, went wayward, with Paul letting it go as it landed behind him. When the American turned around, unfortunately, the ball errantly bounced and hit an elderly lady who then cupped her face.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



checks on a fan after an errant bounce and provides a memorable gift



Always keeping the fans in mind @NickKyrgios checks on a fan after an errant bounce and provides a memorable gift

Paul approached and spoke to the spectator followed by Kyrgios, who gave her his towel. The elderly lady appeared fine as she proceeded to speak with her companion as she held the unexpected gift from the recent Wimbledon runner-up.

In the 27-year-old's opening-round match against Marcos Giron, he had three match points and spoke to a couple of fans in the front row, asking them where to serve in what has become a tradition for Kyrgios at the Citi Open.

Speaking about it in his post-match press conference, Kyrgios said that it was a "cool experience" to gift fans a memory of him interacting with them. He added that he wished he had a similar experience when he was still a spectator like them.

"I think it's just a cool experience for, you know, someone that's paid money to come watch you play and potentially to go home with that memory, if it's a young kid or an older lady like today (first round against Marcos Giron), I think that's something that's pretty cool. I wish I had that experience when I was watching tennis matches," said Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios moves to 3R in Citi Open, to face 4th seed Reilly Opelka for spot in QFs

Nick Kyrgios strikes a backhand against Tommy Paul in their second round encounter in the Citi Open.

Nick Kyrgios has carried the momentum and success of his Wimbledon final in his campaign at the Citi Open, where he has previously won a title (2019). He defeated American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4, in the second round.

With his win against Giron in the opening round, he has arranged a round-of-16 clash against a third American opponent in-a-row, facing fourth seed Reilly Opelka.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



' quest for a second Washington title continues with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paul.



Coming up clutch @NickKyrgios' quest for a second Washington title continues with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paul.

Krygios will have to work hard to reach the quarterfinals in Washington over Opelka, who holds a 2-0 edge in their head-to-head.

"I want to be one of those players that rides with it and continues to play well. I don't want to have any lulls or down matches after a Grand Slam," Nick Kyrgios declared.

Against Paul, Kyrgios unloaded 15 aces to six double faults and won 84 percent of his first serve points. He thwarted all four break points he faced and broke the American thrice out of four opportunities.

