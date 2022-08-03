Watch: Nick Kyrgios seeks fan advice in Citi Open 1R win

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios sought a fan's advice on where to serve moments before sealing his Citi Open first-round win over Marcos Giron on Tuesday night.

Kyrgios, 27, has been on a roll, especially in the last few weeks. After reaching his first Major final at Wimbledon - where he lost to Novak Djokovic - Kyrgios combined with his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis to win their second title of the year at Atlanta last week. In an all-Australian final, the reigning Australian Open men's doubles champions beat their compatriots Jason Kubler and John Peers in straight sets.

Meanwhile, playing his first singles match since losing to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios faced no trouble against Giron in his Citi Open opener. The 2019 winner recovered from a slow start - saving a break point - to coast to victory in under an hour.

On match point, he sought a fan's advice on where to serve. Kyrgios went down the middle but found the net. After apologizing to the fan, the Australian sealed victory on his second serve.

Interestingly, three years ago during his triumphant run in DC, Kyrgios also asked fans where to serve on match point - and he seldom disappointed.

"I'm just really happy to be out here playing some good tennis again" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios took time to transition from the grasscourts of Wimbledon to the North American hardcourts.

He had to fend off a break point in the third game of the first set before rediscovering his mojo. The Australian was pleased to win his first match after losing in the first round last year while battling through a "dark time."

Kyrgios said after his win on Tuesday night that he's happy to be playing well again.

"I came out a bit slow, obviously very different conditions to Wimbledon," he said. "I think it was just a bit of nerves as well. I won the tournament in 2019. Seeing my name up on the stadium and then knowing I didn't play well here at all last year — I lost first round, and I was just going through such a dark time in my life. I'm just so happy to be here with my team, the love and support from the crowd. I'm just really happy to be out here playing some good tennis again."

The Australian will take on Tommy Paul on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals. Kyrgios is also playing doubles at the Citi Open this week, partnering Jack Sock.

