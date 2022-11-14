WATCH: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis jam to Backstreet Boys before ATP Finals loss

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are currently in Turin to contest the ATP Finals.

While Kokkinakis marked his presence at the pre-tournament event, Kyrgios arrived late to the party as he was in Mexico to partake in an exhibition match. Upon his arrival in the Italian city, the Australian duo were captured singing along to the Backstreet Boys as they proceeded to contest their first ATP Finals doubles match. They did karaoke to "I want it that way" by the American boy group on their way to the court.

They got their campaign in Turin underway by taking on the top-seeded pairing of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. While the Australians managed to claim the opening set, they were eventually downed by their opponents in the deciding tiebreak - 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-5.

After their encounter, Nick Kyrgios said that although they lost the match, the pair believed that they were better tennis players and could have managed the victory.

"I think we had every opportunity to win this match today. Me and Thanasi are probably the outliers of every other doubles players here. We like to prioritize singles and we know we're the better tennis players at the end of the day. We don't need to have weeks of, preparation honestly, for doubles. Honestly, my preparation wasn't ideal. But I still felt all right today. We could have won today," he said in the post-match presser.

"We always thought we could do some good things together" – Nick Kyrgios on making the ATP Finals with Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were the last of the eight doubles teams to qualify for the season-ending tournament. Their participation in the 2022 ATP Finals also marks their tournament debut.

The duo had a fabulous season, gaining positive results in singles as well as doubles. In singles, Kokkinakis won his maiden ATP title in his hometown of Adelaide, while Kyrgios won an ATP 500 at the Washington Open. The 27-year-old also featured in his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, in doubles, the Australians won their first Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open and clinched their second trophy at the Atlanta Open. Nick Kyrgios additionally won another doubles title partnering with Jack Sock at the Washington Open.

Speaking about his partnership with his compatriot, the Wimbledon finalist said that their qualification for the ATP Finals came as a surprise but they always believed in their team-up.

"Me and Thanasi never thought we were going to be here at the end-of-the-year finals. We always thought we could do some good things together, but to put a year consistently like this, we played maybe six or seven events or something, so. Yeah, the experience has been cool," he said.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 14 votes