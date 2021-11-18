Watch: Nico Rosberg takes exclusive tour of Rafael Nadal's luxury yacht

Boating is one of Rafael Nadal's many off-court passions. The Spaniard has been known to enjoy his time off on the waters of Mallorca, and now spends time on his luxury yacht that he purchased early last year.

Recently, 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg uploaded a video on his Youtube channel of him taking a tour of Nadal's yacht. The duo met each other at the Monaco Boat Show back in September. Images of the two of them from the show had surfaced online. Rosberg had even uploaded a video of a table tennis match between the pair on social media.

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg Ping Pong against @RafaelNadal on his @SunreefYachts 🏓 Who's next? 😁 Definitely no lack of emotions there...no chance to hide my competitiveness 😁 It was a tight game!! Let’s play again soon, Rafa 💯 Ping Pong against @RafaelNadal on his @SunreefYachts 🏓 Who's next? 😁 Definitely no lack of emotions there...no chance to hide my competitiveness 😁 It was a tight game!! Let’s play again soon, Rafa 💯 https://t.co/12qLc6wGDg

The German has now uploaded the full video of his tour of Nadal's yacht. The pair took a tour of the boat, which has 4 cabins, 8 beds, a salon area, a garage with water toy storage, and a Flybridge.

The Spaniard revealed how much he likes to spend time on his boat, the water toys he enjoys using, and what went through his mind when he and his wife Maria designed the interior.

"I did everything," he said when asked about how involved he was with the design. "My wife and I worked on this together. Some things she had a say on, some things I did."

Watch the full video here:

Rafael Nadal shifts focus to 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open

After injury brought an end to his 2021 season, Rafael Nadal spent a lot of time on his yacht. The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the full season in July due to a chronic foot problem he has suffered since 2005.

The 35-year-old has undergone a minor operation for the problem, and has given positive updates on his recovery so far. Nadal hit the practice courts as early as October, and he has signed up to play an exhibition in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the 2022 Australian Open.

The Major tournaments will now be a big focus area for Rafael Nadal. Even without the injury, the Spaniard was managing his workload cautiously on tour, playing fewer and fewer tournaments over the years.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nadal is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slams each. With Djokovic's hesitation about the mandatory vaccination policy in Melbourne, and Federer's injury issues, he is the only member of the 'Big 3' to have confirmed his desire to play in the Australian Open.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya