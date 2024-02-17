WATCH: Nicolas Jarry consoles teary-eyed Tomas Martin Etcheverry after his retirement from Argentina Open QF due to injury

Nicolas Jarry consoled a tearful Tomas Martin Etcheverry after the latter retired during their Argentina Open quarterfinal due to injury.

Jarry started the ATP 250 event in the Round of 16 as he received a bye in the first round. Stan Wawrinka was the Chilean's first opponent, and Jarry downed the veteran Swiss 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(5).

Etcheverry, unlike Jarry, began his Argentina Open campaign in the Round of 32, where he comfortably defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1. In the next round, the Argentine notched up an even more straightforward victory against Daniel Elahi Galan, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Sixth seed Etcheverry started the quarterfinal against Jarry in brilliant fashion as he took the first set 6-4. However, third seed Jarry roared back into the match after clinching the second set 7-5. During the second set, Etcheverry sustained a right leg injury, and after the conclusion of the set, he decided to retire.

The World No. 27 was clearly distraught after the injury, and was in tears as he made his way out of the court. However, Jarry showed his class as he consoled Etcheverry with a hug and words of reassurance.

Nicolas Jarry will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semis of the Argentina Open

Carlos Alcaraz (in photo) set to face Nicolas Jarry next

Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz awaits Nicolas Jarry in the Argentina Open semis. Alcaraz defeated Cameron Norrie in the final of the 2023 edition of the tournament 6-3, 7-5. With the win, Alcaraz sealed his first title in 2023 and his overall seventh career title.

This year, the Spaniard received a first-round bye, and started the defense of his title in the Round of 16 against Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Alcaraz dominated the first set 6-2 but was tested in the second set. Ultimately though, the World No. 2 won it 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz faced Andrea Vavassori. The first set went to a tiebreaker as Vavassori matched Alcaraz stride for stride. However, Alcaraz dominated the tiebreaker and clinched the set 7-6(1). The second set was in stark contrast to the first as the Spaniard dominated Vavassori to clinch it 6-1.

Alcaraz and Jarry have faced each other twice in the past, with both matches going in the Spaniard's favor. Their first meeting came in the semifinals of the 2023 Rio Open. The Spaniard lost the first set 6-7(2) but won the following two sets 7-5, 6-0. The Round of 32 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships saw the pair clash again, where Alcaraz downed Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5.