Nicolas Jarry recently showed his compassionate side as he helped out a young fan who had fallen ill during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 China Open.

Jarry passed a water bottle to the child, who was sitting in the stands with her father, and received a round of applause from the spectators in return.

A video of Jarry’s act of kindness was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, September 29.

Expand Tweet

The video was from Jarry’s first-round match against the fourth seed Tsitsipas, which took place on Friday, September 29, at the Olympic Green Tennis Center in Beijing. Jarry pulled off a stunning upset as he defeated the Greek in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry and Stefanos Tsitsipas have now met five times on the ATP tour, with their head-to-head record being evenly balanced at 2-2 before their encounter in Beijing. Their first match was in 2019 at 's-Hertogenbosch, where Jarry won in three sets on grass.

They met again this year at Monte-Carlo, where Tsitsipas prevailed in straight sets on clay. Then they faced each other on grass and hard courts, with Jarry winning at Halle and Tsitsipas avenging his loss at Los Cabos. Their match at the China Open was their second meeting on hard courts.

Nicolas Jarry to face Matteo Arnaldi at the China Open 2R

Nicholas Jarry at the 2023 US Open

Nicolas Jarry will face Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the China Open, an ATP 500 event, on Saturday, September 30.

Jarry advanced to the second round after a stunning upset over Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. The 27-year-old has been in impressive form this season, winning two ATP titles in Santiago and Geneva, and reaching the fourth round of the French Open and the third round of the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

Arnaldi, ranked No. 48, also reached the second round with a convincing win over American qualifier J. J. Wolf in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. The Italian has won three Challenger titles this year, in Tenerife, Murcia, and Heilbronn, and reached his first ATP semi-final in Umag. He also made his Grand Slam debut this year, reaching the second round of the French Open and the fourth round of the US Open.

This will be the first meeting between Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Arnaldi on the ATP Tour. Both players have similar styles of play, relying on their big serves and forehands to dictate the rallies.

The winner of this match will face either Alexander Zverev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.