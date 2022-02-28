Watch: Nike's old commercial hailing Rafael Nadal's relentless fighting spirit over the years

Rafael Nadal's sensational run at the Mexican Open saw him capture a 91st career ATP title. The Spaniard brought a level of intensity to his Acapulco matches that made him virtually unbeatable throughout the week.

Following the loss in the final, Nadal's opponent Cameron Norrie said he felt like there was nothing he could do to win against the Spaniard on the day. The Briton went on to describe the 21-time Grand Slam champion as "relentless."

And that is all the cue that fans on social media needed to dig up the two-year Nike commercial that hailed the same relentless fighting spirit that has seen Nadal win so many of his big matches.

Narrated by fellow tennis player John McEnroe, the one-minute-long commercial opens with a teenaged Rafael Nadal -- who is being described as a "phenomenon" in the voiceover -- preparing tor a return of serve.

As the commercial progresses, Nadal can be seen throwing himself at the difficult-looking shots in different rallies against different opponents, with the binding factor being the Spaniard's willingness to go the extra mile to make the shot in every single one of those rallies.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Yes, he (still) does 'Is he gonna play every point like that?'Yes, he (still) does 'Is he gonna play every point like that?'Yes, he (still) does ♥️ https://t.co/PihozS4qyJ

Expertly edited, the commercial returns to the opening sequence after completing the montage. The camera pans to the 16-year-old Rafael Nadal, with McEnroe's voiceover questioning if the Spaniard is planning on playing every point of the match with the same level of intensity.

"Is he gonna play every point like that?" McEnroe can be heard saying in the voiceover.

A fitting ode to Rafael Nadal's tenacity and willingness to fight for every point, no matter how big or small, the Nike commercial struck a chord with fans once again in the wake of the 35-year-old's latest achievement.

First shared on Twitter by tennis observer Luigi Gatto shortly after Nadal's win in Acapulco, the short video commercial has since been viewed over 67,000 times.

"On the court, he is relentless" - Cameron Norrie on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal (L) and Cameron Norrie (R) at the Mexican Open

Speaking at the post-match press conference following his loss in the Acapulco final, Norrie said Nadal has maintained the ability to stay focused and gritty throughout his matches and never gives anything on the court away for free.

Acknowledging that the Spaniard was too strong for him on the day, the Briton said he felt there wasn't much he could have done to stop Nadal's charge.

"He keeps his concentration very, very well and he doesn't give you too many free points. You feel like you can't do anything," Norrie said. "You give him one or two free points and you're down a break and then you're battling back. That's what happened [to me] today. On the court, he is relentless."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan