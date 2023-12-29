Novak Djokovic recently became the third member of the Big 3 to click selfies with quokkas in Australia.

Djokovic has landed in Perth, Australia, ahead of the 2024 United Cup. He will spearhead Serbia's charge in the event alongside compatriots Hamad Medjedovic, Nikola Cacic, Olga Danilovic, Natalia Stevanovic, and Dejana Radanovic. Serbia will play their first match against China on Sunday, December 31.

The Serb recently joined his archrivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in getting his photo taken with quokkas. He recently paid a visit to Rottnest Island on Friday, December 29, and spent some time in the wild with the indigenous animals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion made hilarious attempts to get the angles right for his selfie with the small creatures. At one point, he even got down on the ground in a bid to go closer to the quokkas. Interestingly, he was being recorded all the while and the video can be watched below.

Roger Federer was the first one among the Big 3 to click a selfie with the quokkas in 2018. Notably, the Swiss went on to lift the Australian Open trophy later that year. Rafael Nadal took pictures with the Australian animal two years later in 2020.

Novak Djokovic: “The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam, so each time you win additionally, you feel your confidence grows"

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a staggering ten times. Notably, his first Grand Slam success came at the Melbourne Major in 2008, when he defeated Jo Wilfried-Tsonga in the final.

Ahead of the Happy Slam's 2024 edition, the Serb sat down with Eurosport to reflect on his journey Down Under over the years.

“The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam, so each time you win additionally, you feel your confidence grows. Every year when I come back, I relive the memories from the previous years,” he said.

The World No. 1 further revealed that the Rod Laver Arena is his favorite court to play on.

“I just love playing in the Australian Open and Rod Laver Arena – it's my favorite court. Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year. Throughout my career, I've had a lot of success and hopefully that can keep going,” he said.

After his maiden triumph in 2008, Djokovic won the Australian Open nine more times in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

