WATCH: Novak Djokovic graciously reacts as Rafael Nadal delivers speech after receiving special Laureus honor

Novak Djokovic delivered a gracious reaction to great rival Rafael Nadal's speech after the Spaniard received a special honor at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Djokovic and Nadal, two of tennis' famed 'Big Three' alongside Roger Federer, share the most prolific men's tennis rivalry in the Open Era.

On Monday, April 21, former and active sporting greats united in the Spanish capital for the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards. Here, former No. 1, 22-time Major champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Davis Cup winner Rafael Nadal was honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon award. The Spaniard, who retired tearfully at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, stepped up to the stage to collect the award, and he delivered a stirring speech as well.

Novak Djokovic, arguably Nadal's fiercest rival considering the sheer number of times they played each other over the years, stood up with the rest of the attendees to applaud the Spaniard as he headed to the stage. Watch this moment below (at 0:34):

The Serb was clearly moved by Rafael Nadal's speech. Cameras captured the current ATP No. 5 graciously clapping for the Spaniard here as well. Watch this particular moment below:

The record 14-time French Open winner won his first prestigious Laureus World Sports Award in 2006, being named Breakthrough of the Year for his exploits during the previous year. The Spaniard clinched 11 singles crowns in 2005, which included four at ATP Masters 1000-level and his maiden Grand Slam title triumph at Roland Garros.

Further Laureus honors came for the 92-time ATP Tour-level titlist in 2011 (Sportsman of the Year), 2014 (Comeback of the Year), and 2024 (Sport for Good, for The Rafa Nadal Foundation).

After Nadal retired last year, Djokovic paid tribute to the Spaniard via a video message.

"Your tenacity, fighting spirit... will be studied" - Novak Djokovic's heartfelt message to Rafael Nadal following Spaniard's retirement

Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) at the 2024 Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic sent a video message to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, which contained the Serb's tribute for Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard bid goodbye to his illustrious tennis-playing career. Only a part of the message made it to the final video that was compiled for the Spaniard's farewell.

However, the official social media accounts of the Davis Cup later shared the video message in full. One part of it featured the Serb talking about Nadal's legacy and impact on coming generations of tennis players.

"Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought every single time, the strength, the power, is something that will be studied and is something that will be transferred to many, many generations that are coming up and aspiring to be like you as a person and as a great tennis champion," the Serb said.

On multiple occasions, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has stated that he considers Nadal his greatest ever rival. The pair played 60 competitive singles matches, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 31-29.

Their final competitive meeting came in the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics' men's singles category, which Djokovic won in straight sets before eventually going on to win the gold medal for the first time in his career at the age of 37.

