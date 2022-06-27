Watch: Novak Djokovic's son Stefan jokingly mocks him for failing to tie a trampoline

World No. 3 and top seed at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships Novak Djokovic is all set to defend his title in London as he aims for a seventh triumph at the grasscourt Major. He has come out on top at SW19 in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021, and is the outright favorite to win yet again this year.

However, his seven-year-old son Stefan Djokovic is having a hard time believing how good his father is, simply because the former World No. 1, with help from his team, cannot tie a trampoline successfully. The Serb recently shared a hilarious video on social media where he, his coach Goran Ivanisevic and fitness trainer Marco Panichi are trying extremely hard to tie up a trampoline without success.

This is when a seemingly frustrated Stefan can be heard jokingly taunting the 20-time Grand Slam champion. He asked how he could compete at an event like Wimbledon when he couldn't even put together a trampoline.

"And at the end Stefan says… How come you don’t know how to put together a trampoline and you are competing @wimbledon," wrote Novak Djokovic.

The 35-year-old and his wife Jelena, who was filming the video, immediately burst out laughing, just like the rest of Djokovic's fans after watching the adorable clip.

Novak Djokovic rejects vaccine at the expense of the 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic will not take the vaccine to enter the United States

The US Government made some changes to the rules in the country regarding COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. While international travelers will no longer be required to present a negative test report, proof of vaccination will be a necessity to enter the US. This means that Novak Djokovic, who has not taken the vaccine, cannot compete in the final Major tournament of the year, starting on August 29.

The three-time US Open winner has once again made it clear that he will not take the vaccine to play in the 2022 US Open. At a press conference in London, where he is getting ready for Wimbledon, the Serb stated that it was the US Government's decision whether or not to allow unvaccinated people to enter the country.

"As of today I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances. I am aware of that and that is an extra motivation to do well here. Then I will just have to wait and see. I would love to go to the States. But as of today that is not possible. There is not much I can do anymore. It is up to the US government to make a decision whether or not they allow the unvaccinated people to go in to the country,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open as he was sent home a day before the event kicked off due to his unvaccinated status. He competed at the French Open and was the favorite to go all the way before the eventual winner Rafael Nadal stopped him in the quarterfinals.

The six-time Wimbledon champion will play his first match on Centre Court on Monday against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

