Watch: Novak Djokovic and son Stefan have fun hit in Mallorca, Stefan uncorks Nadal-like forehand to steal the show

Novak Djokovic recently traded hits with his son Stefan on the grasscourts in Mallorca, where he will feature in the doubles event next week.

In a video posted by organizers, the Serb and his six-year-old son can be seen knocking a few balls back and forth. Many on Twitter pointed out that Stefan's forehand is similar to that of Novak Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal. The six-year-old, who is a right-hander, has the same lasso-like swing as the Spaniard.

Djokovic was visibly amused by his son's forehand and even imitated the swing after Stefan netted a shot.

Given Nadal's forehand is widely considered one of the greatest shots in tennis, Djokovic wouldn't mind too much if his son decided to ape the Spaniard's technique.

As for the World No. 1, he is set to compete in Mallorca this week, having taken a wildcard into the doubles draw. It is still unclear which player will be partnering Djokovic at the ATP 250 event.

The Serb will also play an exhibition match against Feliciano Lopez before the tournament starts to mark the inauguration of the Mallorca Country Club.

🇷🇸 @DjokerNole y 🇪🇸 @feliciano_lopez jugarán un 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 en la inauguración del Mallorca Country Club.



🗓️ Viernes 18 de junio

⏰ A partir de las 18:30h



🎟️ https://t.co/wjjZxqXVb1 pic.twitter.com/hxotKEoZvL — Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) June 17, 2021

Novak Djokovic has won four of his five Wimbledon titles without playing a tune-up event on grass

Novak Djokovic lifted his second Roland Garros trophy on Sunday, becoming the first man in the Open Era to win every Major twice. Considering his form in 2021, the Serb heads into Wimbledon as the overwhelming favorite.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is a five-time Wimbledon champion. Interestingly, four of those titles -- 2011, 2014, 2015, 2019 -- came in the years he decided not to play any tune-up events ahead of the grasscourt Slam.

Since 2011, the Serb has only played warm-up events ahead of Wimbledon twice -- the 2017 Eastbourne International and the 2018 Fever-Tree Championships.

Djokovic won the title at Eastbourne in 2017, but ended up losing in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The following year, he finished as the runner-up to Marin Cilic at Queen's, but went on to win Wimbledon, defeating Kevin Anderson in the final.

