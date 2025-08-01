  • home icon
WATCH: Novak Djokovic has the time of his life showing off dance skills in brightly-colored funky outfit on family vacation

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
Novak Djokovic at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Paris. France.
Novak Djokovic at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Paris. France. - Source: Getty

Serbian tennis legend, Novak Djokovic, has recently shared glimpses of his dancing skills, sporting a short mustard-yellow tracksuit while on vacation with his family. He wrapped up his Wimbledon run with a semifinal loss to the current World No. 1, Jannik Sinner.

In his 2025 season, Djokovic clinched his 100th ATP singles title of his career by defeating Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the final at the 2025 Geneva Open. Apart from this notable feat, he also reached his record-making 51st Major semifinal at the French Open, where he lost to Sinner. At the same tournament, Djokovic has won 101 matches, coming second to Spanish legend, Rafael Nadal.

Through his recent TikTok post, the Belgrade, Serbia, native shared glimpses of his groovy dance moves while wearing sunglasses and a stylish mustard-yellow short tracksuit with white and black stripes. He was seen standing in front of a stone building and dancing.

Novak Djokovic is also known for his charismatic personality off the court, and last year, he shared glimpses of him dancing lightheartedly on a treadmill. He is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, remaining the World No. 1 for more than 400 weeks across 13 different years.

Novak Djokovic reflects on the decline of his physical prowess with age in the later stages of his decorated tennis career

Novak Djokovic on Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Novak Djokovic on Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on July 12, Novak Djokovic reflected on coming to terms with the limits of his physical prowess and the toll his body has taken throughout his long career, among other things.

"It's just age. The wear and tear of the body as much as I'm taking care of it and the reality hits me right now... It's tough for me to accept that because I feel when I'm fresh, when I'm fit I can still play really good tennis and I've proven that this year but I guess playing best of five and particularly this year has been a real struggle for me physically," he shared. (1:14 onwards)
He continued,

"The longer the tournament goes the worse the condition gets and I reached the final stages, I reached semis of every Slam this year... These guys are fit, young, sharp... It's one of these things that you just have to accept, embrace in some way."

Novak Djokovic has been a long-time endorser of German giant Adidas, along with multiple brands, including Lacoste, Uniqlo, Audemars Piguet and others.

