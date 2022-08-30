Watch: Olympia takes pictures of Serena Williams' electrifying entrance at 2022 US Open

The Arthur Ashe Stadium gave Serena Williams a rousing reception as the 40-year-old walked out for her 2022 US Open first-round match against Danka Kovinic on Monday.

Also in the packed arena were her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia in her player's box. The 4-year-old looked excited to watch her mother stride out and whipped out a camera to capture the moment.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, wearing a long-sleeved black outfit, strode out to loud cheers from the adoring home crowd, as the stadium announcer called her the 'Greatest Of All Time.'

Interestingly, Olympia had her hair fitted with white beads, similar to what her mother sported 24 years ago when she won her maiden US Open title in 1999.

Williams is a six-time US Open winner and is one short of Margaret Court's record of 24 Majors. Her last triumph in New York came in 2014 when she beat Carolina Wozniacki in straight sets for her third consecutive title. She did reach the finals twice after, in 2018 and 2019, where she lost to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively.

Serena Williams to team up with Venus Williams in women's doubles at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will team up for the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will appear as a doubles team at a Grand Slam for one last time as they have received a wildcard for the women's doubles tournament at the US Open. They will be joining hands for the first time since the 2018 Roland Garros, where the sisters lost to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez in the third round.

The Williams pair have won the US Open women's doubles title twice before, in 1999 (beating Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud) and 2009 (defeating Cara Black and Liezel Huber).

They last teamed up in New York2014, where they reached the quarterfinals before going down to eventual champions Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova.

With 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, they are one of the strongest doubles pairings in the history of the sport. They have not lost a single Slam doubles final. They last won a Major at the Wimbledon Championships in 2016, where they beat Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3, 6-4 in the title clash. In addition to their 14 Major doubles titles, they have also teamed up to win three Olympic gold medals in doubles - in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

