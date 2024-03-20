WATCH: Ons Jabeur catches up with Serena Williams during American icon's Miami Open visit

Serena Williams recently reunited with her former doubles partner Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Miami Open.

Williams retired in 2022, having won 23 Grand Slam singles titles among other achievements. She attended the WTA 1000 tournament to support her elder sister Venus during the seven-time Major winner's first-round match against Diana Shnaider, which she lost 3-6, 3-6.

In the meantime, Williams met Jabeur and the duo were seen having a conversation ahead of the Tunisian's second-round match against Elina Avanesyan on March 22.

Ons Jabeur, who partnered with the legendary tennis star in doubles at the Eastbourne International in 2022, later shared a video of their recent meet-up on her Instagram Stories, captioning it with two heart emojis.

Jabeur has struggled with her form since the 2024 season began, winning only two matches across four competitions.

The Tunisian began the year by competing in the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the second round by teen sensation Mirra Andreeva. This was followed by a quarterfinal exit at the Abu Dhabi Open and opening round exits at the Qatar Open and Indian Wells.

A look into Serena Williams' record at Miami Open

Serena Williams has eight Miami Open titles under her belt

Since claiming her first title at the Miami Open in 2002, Serena Williams went on to lift the trophy seven more times. She holds the record as the only player, male or female, to have won the title eight times.

The American won the title three times in a row on two different occasions: from 2002 to 2004 and again from 2013 to 2015. Following her on the WTA tour is Steffi Graf, who won the title five times during her career. On the men's side, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic are tied with six trophies each.

Williams won the title last time in 2015. She defeated Romania's Monica Niculescu in the second round and overcame wildcard CiCi Bellis and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the next two rounds.

The 23-time Major champion then defeated Germany's Sabine Lisicki in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with Simona Halep, whom she defeated in three sets. In the championship match, she faced Spanish star Carla Suárez Navarro and beat her in straight sets to get her hands on the trophy.

At the 2024 edition, Victoria Azarenka stands out as the sole active player to have secured the title three times, triumphing in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

