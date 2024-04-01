WATCH: Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa settle serve order with rock-paper-scissors during fun practice session at Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa recently had a fun training session together ahead of the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open where they settled the serve order with a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Jabeur and Badosa have struggled with their form of late. While Jabeur has failed to win more than one match in a tournament this year, Badosa's injury struggles have forced her to withdraw from numerous tournaments.

The duo is set to compete at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open where Jabeur will be defending her title. The Tunisian defeated Belinda Bencic in the 2023 final in straight sets whereas Badosa was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

The Credit One Charleston Open, a WTA 500 event, is the oldest professional all-women's tournament in America. The tournament began in 1973 and is held at the Credit One stadium in Charleston, South California.

The tournament's Instagram page shared a glimpse into Jabeur and Badosa's fun training session where the duo settled the serve order through a game of rock-paper-scissors, which was won by the Tunisian.

"Gotta love this duo 🤩 @paulabadosa and @onsjabeur having some fun in the sun on a glorious afternoon in the Lowcountry!"

Paula Badosa shared the clip on her Instagram as well and Jabeur responded by calling her:

"Chica 😂❤"

Ons Jabeur's Instagram Story

Jabeur will enter the tournament as the second seed. She will kick off her campaign against the winner of the first-round match between Paula Badosa and Danielle Collins.

A look into the head-to-head between Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa have squared off five times in their careers, thrice on hardcourts and twice on clay. The Spaniard currently boasts an overwhelming 4-1 lead over the Tunisian.

Jabeur and Badosa faced off for the first time at the 2015 US Open qualifiers where the Spaniard pulled off a win in a topsy-turvy three-setter. The pair next met in the second round of the 2021 Miami Open where Ons Jabeur leveled the head-to-head in yet another three-setter.

Badosa went on to win their next three meetings, the first of which came in the semifinals of the 2021 Indian Wells Open followed by a quarter-final meeting at the 2022 Stuttgart Open and a second-round match at the Italian Open.