WATCH: Ons Jabeur plays a spooky Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia ahead of WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween.

The World No. 2 brought out her spooky side as she dressed up in all black, paired with a skeleton mask. Ons Jabeur, who is nicknamed “the Minister of Happiness”, for always being friendly and spreading happiness with colleagues on the WTA tour, decided to shift gears for the day and named herself “the Minister of Scariness”. The Tunisian stated that it was her pleasure to scare her fellow competitors for a change.

"So it’s my pleasure to scare players today. I’m gonna hide behind the social media screen and I’m gonna jump out and scare a few players," she said in a video posted by WTA, adding, "I’m Minister of Happiness, I need to change the jobs for like two seconds, no? Yeah. (I’ll be nicknamed) Minister of Scariness."

Ons Jabeur proceeded to scare Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia during what they believed was a pre-tournament interview. Although both the players were terrified, Iga Swiatek, who was engrossed in answering a question, was horror-struck by the scare.

"Oh My God!," she screamed, "This is the worst. Are you kidding me?"

Her mood, however, lightened when she saw her 2022 US Open final opponent Jabeur behind the mask and started laughing. Cincinnati Open champion Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, commended the World No. 2 for doing a good job.

"Good job. Good job, Ons. She did good. She did good. Good job. I’m fine," she laughed.

You can watch the video here:

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia will begin their WTA Finals run on Monday

Players contesting the singles title at the 2022 WTA Finals

The WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, which will feature the top-8 women’s singles players and the eight best women’s doubles teams, will be held from October 31 – November 7.

While Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia are placed in the Tracy Austin Group with Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina during the round-robin stage, Ons Jabeur features in the Nancy Richey Group along with Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

wta @WTA



Which The singles groups are SET in Fort WorthWhich #WTAFinals match-ups are you most looking forward to? The singles groups are SET in Fort Worth 🔒Which #WTAFinals match-ups are you most looking forward to? 👇 https://t.co/uV5r3HfGmQ

Speaking about clashing against the World No. 1 in the group stage, Garcia said that Swiatek was a huge challenge, although the Frenchwoman managed to score a win against the Pole at the Poland Open.

"WTA Finals is a challenge, but she’s a challenge just by herself. She lost very few matches. I won against her in Poland, but it was very different condition, clay court. She was playing in Poland, and it was probably her first time," Garcia told the media ahead of the WTA Finals.

In their first fixtures, Pegula is pitted against Sakkari and Jabeur against Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Swiatek will face Kasatkina while Garcia will lock horns with Gauff.

