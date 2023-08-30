WATCH: Ons Jabeur serenaded by US Open crowd as they sing 'Happy Birthday' to the Tunisian after 1R win

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur began her 2023 US Open campaign on Tuesday with a win on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano. The main highlight of the clash, however, came when Jabeur was treated to a performance of 'Happy Birthday' by the entire crowd afterwards.

At her on-court post-match interview, the Tunisian was welcomed by the moderator in front of the entire stadium, following which he informed the crowd about her birthday (August 28).

Everyone then started singing to the former World No. 2, making her visibly blush in delight. Jabeur quickly thanked the fans for their wishes, earning another round of applause.

"Thank you! Thank you so much.", said Jabeur

The 29-year-old also cracked a joke after thanking the crowd, saying that her game was too error-filled on the day because she had gotten older.

"I think I am old now, that's why I didn't feel so good on the court," added Jabeur.

Expand Tweet

How did Ons Jabeur fare in her first-round match at US Open 2023?

Ons Jabeur sending her love to the crowd after her match

Ons Jabeur beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in what was a straight-sets win for the Tunisian by a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6(4). Despite managing just two aces in her entire match, she stacked up 41 receiving points. which turned out to be crucial for her win.

She also scored a total of 44 service points throughout the match compared to Osorio's 36. Jabeur started the match in dominant fashion, quickly racing to a 4-1 lead. From there on, however, Osorio started to find her footing in the contest, just as the Tunisian started to feel the effects of her (unknown) illness.

Regardless, the 29-year-old managed to hold her nerves and take the first set with a final decisive break of serve. The pair then exchanged breaks of serve back and forth in the second set, ultimately taking it to the tiebreaker.

Despite not playing her very best, the Tunisian managed to seal the deal when Osorio hit one of her returns into the net on the final point. Seeded fifth in the tournament this year, Jabeur will next take on Linda Noskova in the second round on Thursday.

The Czech teenager also won her opener at Flushing Meadows in straight sets, downing Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1 to register her first ever win at the US Open. The winner of the clash will take on either Petra Martic or Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

Poll : Will Ons Jabeur lift her first Grand Slam at the US Open 2023? Yes No 0 votes