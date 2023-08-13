WATCH: Paula Badosa dedicates special video to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas to wish Greek a happy 25th birthday

Paula Badosa dedicated a heartfelt video to express her love and extend warm wishes to her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, August 12.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2023. Speculations about their relationship initially emerged during the 2023 French Open, when Badosa was spotted in the crowd, supporting Tsitsipas during one of his matches.

Having confirmed their relationship, the power couple has frequently shown their public support and admiration for one another. The Greek and the Spaniard have even created a shared Instagram account called "Tsitsidosa," where they share their special and heartwarming moments together.

Paula Badosa recently took the opportunity to celebrate Stefanos Tsitsipas' birthday by sharing an adorable video. The touching video compilation features a collection of pictures, capturing some of the couple's most cherished moments together.

"You & your beautiful soul. ♾️ Happy birthday @stefanostsitsipas98 I feel so lucky to share life next to you. Keep shining, keep inspiring, keep being you. Love you ❤️ ," Badosa captioned the Instagram post.

"My biggest dream of all is for us to be World No. 1 one day together" - Stefanos Tsitsipas sets high goals for himself and Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas harbors an aspiration for himself and his girlfriend Paula Badosa — to become World No. 1 on their respective tours at the same time.

While Badosa boasts a previous ranking of World No. 2 on the WTA Tour, Tsitsipas has achieved a career-best ranking of No. 3. Currently, the Greek is fourth in the world, following his title win in Los Cabos, where he secured his first title of the year. On the other hand, Badosa currently stands at No. 45 in the world rankings, a result of a challenging year, marred by injuries and lackluster performances.

Recently, Tsitsipas joked about his aspiration to surpass his girlfriend's career-best ranking and ascend to the prestigious position of World No. 1.

During his pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Canadian Open, Tsitsipas expressed his desire for Paula Badosa to have an extraordinary career and ascend to the No. 1 ranking.

"I honestly don't even mind if she beats me. I want her to beat me. That means she's getting better, and I want her to have an incredible career and reach World No. 1," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas revealed that his ultimate dream is for both of them to become World No. 1 together. He expressed that achieving such a feat with someone who would be by his side for the rest of his life is his deepest aspiration.

"And my biggest dream of all is for us to do it together. To be World No. 1 one day together, I think I can truly say that I have fulfilled my biggest, deepest desire in tennis to not just have done it myself but to have done it with a person who will be there for me for the rest of my life," he added.