WATCH: Paula Badosa finds comfort in boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' arms after surviving Naomi Osaka scare at French Open

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas shared an adorable moment with each other as the Spaniard prevailed in her first-round match against Naomi Osaka at the ongoing French Open.

The start of her match didn't go in her favor as she went down to the Japanese player in the first set. However, she fought back and went on to win back-to-back sets, to clinch a stellar 6(1)-7, 6-1, 6-4, win against the former World No. 1 in the heavyweight clash.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, earned a dominant victory against Tomas Martin Etcheverry as he ousted the Argentine in 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the next round. There, he is set to face Italy's Matteo Gigante, and will hope to sail through that match as well.

After their wins, the duo got together, as Badosa was seen embracing her boyfriend, Tsitsipas, in a video shared by Roland Garros on X. They greeted each other with wide smiles and engaged in conversation thereafter.

Watch the clip here:

The win was especially remarkable for 27-year-old Paula Badosa, who hasn't been able to put her best performance forth all season due to a persistent back injury. However, she found an unusual inspiration during her match that helped her stay motivated and eventually come out on top.

Paula Badosa's unusual Rafael Nadal inspiration during round 1 match

Paula Badosa at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa revealed that taking a glance at Rafael Nadal's plaque that was placed on the Court Philippe-Chatrier after the tennis icon's tribute ceremony on May 25, provided her with motivation during her match against Naomi Osaka.

During her on-court interview after the match, she said:

"I have to say when I was 7-6 down, the first thing I did was to look over there, * pointing at Nadal's plaque* to get strength and inspiration from Rafa."

She further elaborated how she channeled the 22-time Grand Slam champion in that moment and pushed herself to get over the line against Osaka.

"And I was like, 'Come on Paula, you have to fight like he was doing'. So yeah, thanks Rafa and we really miss you," she added.

The plaque, bearing Nadal's footprint, honors the former World No. 1 and his contribution to the sport and, most importantly, the tournament. Hence, the French Tennis Federation and tournament organizers made the decision to retain it forever in commemoration of his legacy.

