WATCH: Paula Badosa hugs boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in sweet celebratory gesture after reaching French Open 3R

Paula Badosa shared a warm embrace with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas as the lovebirds celebrated the Spaniard's battling second-round win at the 2025 French Open. Badosa, the No. 10 seed in the women's singles main draw at Roland Garros, is now set to lock horns with 17th seed Daria Kasatkina in round three at the clay Major.

On Thursday, May 29, Badosa found herself in trouble on Court Simonne-Mathieu as unseeded Elena-Gabriela Ruse won the first set 6-3. The Spaniard though, didn't give in and displayed her powers of recovery, clinching both the second and third sets 6-4.

The WTA No. 10's boyfriend, ATP star Stefanos Tsitsipas, was in her box from start to finish. After Paula Badosa clinched her comeback victory, the Greek met her in the indoor area of Roland Garros Stadium adjacent to Court Simonne-Mathieu. Next, the two warmly hugged each other. Tsitsipas also helped the Spaniard by picking up and carrying her racket bag.

Watch the sweet moment below:

While Badosa's fighting second-round win over Ruse was undoubtedly an experience to savor for Tsitsipas, the Greek's own campaign at the clay Major came to a rather disappointing end.

Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned by World No. 167 in French Open 2R shocker

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Qualifier Matteo Gigante showed maturity beyond his years to take out Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of men's singles at the 2025 French Open. Later, the Greek revealed how his wayward form in recent years has stemmed partly from niggling injuries. The former No. 3's European clay swing this year has been plagued by a persistent lower back problem.

"One thing I have dealt (with) the last couple of years that I wasn't so much facing before were the injuries that popped up. Psychologically, they did a lot of harm to me. There are a lot of different things that kind of came up after those injuries which made me feel a little discomforts—made me lose a little bit of hope in terms of how my body can respond to certain situations and the demands of the tour that are constant," Tsitsipas said during his post-match press conference.

The two-time Major finalist is still officially ranked at No. 20. However, when the new rankings are published, he will leave the ATP top 20, where he's been a constant over the last seven years. On the bright side, Tsitsipas has roped in the iconic Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach.

