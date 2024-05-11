WATCH: Paula Badosa screams in delight after reaching first WTA 1000 4R in 12 months at Italian Open 2024

Paula Badosa was recently captured letting out an exhilarating roar following her first WTA 1000 third-round win in a year at the 2024 Italian Open.

On May 11, the Spaniard defeated Diana Shnaider 5-7, 6-5, 6-4 in the third round in Rome. Before facing off against the Russian, she defeated 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro.

After her win over Shnaider, Badosa was captured beaming with excitement. She threw her towels to the fans and screamed in delight as she continued to wave.

The last time Badosa reached the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament was at the Italian Open in 2023, where she defeated Karolina Muchova to progress to the quarterfinals, where Jelena Ostapenko knocked her out.

She has struggled with a back injury over the past year, which has greatly affected her form. The only WTA 1000 tournaments she has participated in since then are the 2024 Miami Open, where she was eliminated in the second round, and the Madrid Open, where she was knocked out in the first round.

Paula Badosa will face the winner between Coco Gauff and Jaqueline Cristian in Italian Open 4R

Paula Badosa at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two

Following her victory over Diana Shnaider, Badosa will be facing the winner between Coco Gauff and Jaqueline Cristian in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open on Monday (May 13).

The 2024 edition marks the second time the 26-year-old has competed in the Italian Open since turning pro. Her first participation was at last season's edition, where she reached the quarterfinals.

Badosa's 2024 season has been a battle against injuries. Despite a third-round exit at the Australian Open to start the year, her momentum was cut short by an injury at the Thailand Open. Struggles continued with a second-round defeat at the Qatar Open upon return, followed by another setback at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

She returned at the Miami Open, where World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka knocked her out in the second round. Fast forward to the Stuttgart Open, she sustained a back injury again before returning at the Madrid Open, where she was eliminated in the first round.

Badosa's best moment at a WTA 1000 tournament was in 2021 when she won Indian Wells by defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.