Watch: Paula Badosa takes lessons in boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' language; learns how to say 'love' in Greek

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa recently learned how to say 'love' in her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother tongue, Greek.

Tsitsipas and Badosa made their relationship official during the Wimbledon Championships in July 2023. The duo had been reportedly dating since the Italian Open in May. Both were slated to compete in the mixed-doubles category at the London Major but decided otherwise as the Spaniard suffered discomfort in her back.

Badosa also pulled out of the singles category, quitting her second-round match midway. Tsitsipas reached as far as the pre-quarterfinals stage of the tournament but bowed out with a loss to Christopher Eubanks.

Badosa, who hasn't played a competitive match since the Wimbledon exit, was recently recorded learning the Greek onboard a flight. She could be heard trying to combine the Greek letters to say 'agapi', which in English means 'love'.

The video of the WTA star can be watched below.

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his bond with girlfriend Paula Badosa: "Yes, we are a couple but not only that, we are soul mates"

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Earlier this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas stated that he and Paula Badosa were not merely a couple but soulmates.

"Yes, we are a couple but not only that, we are soul mates. Maybe that's how you should define it," Tsitsipas told German tabloid Bild. "It's very rare that you find your soul mate. If you ask Paula she will tell you exactly the same thing."

Tsitsipas added that his encounter with Badosa was different from what he experienced with other women. He said:

"I'll tell you one thing: I've met a lot of women in my life. And I can say that with a lot of confidence. I have never been so attracted to and found so much beauty and interest in a woman.

"I said that to Paula and she said the same thing and I was glad to hear that from her. Our minds are on the same wavelength, it's such a spiritual connection."

The World No. 6 expressed his happiness over finding a good friend in Badosa.

"We have good vibes together. It's a very beautiful experience. I don't think many people experience that kind of spiritual, soulmate connection with someone," he added.

"If you travel the world a lot, this is what you're looking for. You think you'll find it somewhere in the world, but sometimes it's right in front of you."