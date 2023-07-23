WATCH: Pedro Cachin celebrates maiden ATP Tour title in Gstaad with his dog Tango

Pedro Cachin lifted his maiden ATP Tour title on Sunday and the Argentinian celebrated the achievement by sharing victory kisses with his dog Tango.

In his maiden tour-level final, Pedro Cachin clinched his first-ever crown at the Swiss Open The 28-year-old overpowered Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a straight-set victory in the title clash, downing the Spaniard 3-6, 6-0, 7-5. Enroute to the final, he had defeated top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16.

With this victory, Cachin will rise to the 49th spot in the ATP rankings (according to live rankings), overtaking his previous career-high of World No. 54. Ahead of him by less than 50 ranking points are Roman Safiullin and Richard Gasquet, who are ranked World No. 47 and World No. 48 respectively.

In a Twitter video posted on TennisTV, an emotional Pedro shared a lovely courtside hug with his partner to mark the joyous occasion, following which he celebrated with his French Bulldog, who was also seated in his player's box.

The moment also caught the attention of journalist Ben Rothenberg, who responded in kind to Cachin's lovable capture with his dog and hilariously mentioned him not bringing a coach but rather a dog with him to Gstaad.

"Delightful first title for Pedro Cachin at ATP 250 Gstaad. Didn’t bring a coach; did bring a dog," wrote Ben Rothenberg.

Before crowing himself champion at Gstaad, Cachin's previous appearance on tour was at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. There, the Angentine's fate was sealed in the opening round by Novak Djokovic, who defeated him on his way to the final.

A look at Pedro Cachin's 2023 season

Pedro Cachin at Wimbledon 2023

Pedro Cachin's journey as a professional tennis player first saw the light of day in 2013.

The 28-year-old achieved a career-best ranking of No. 54 in 2022, a record he has overwritten courtesy of his 2023 Swiss Open victory on Sunday. Interestingly, Cachin debuted in Grand Slam main draws only last season. His best result came at the US Open, where he secured a third-round spot before ultimately falling to Corentin Moutet, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

In the 2022 edition of the French Open, Cachin reached the second round, where he suffered a straight-set defeat against Hugo Gaston. Later, at the 2023 Australian Open, the Argentine was ousted by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening round.

Pedro Cachin now awaits his next appearance, which is scheduled at the 2023 German Open. There, the 28-year-old will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round.