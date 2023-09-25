WATCH: Petra Kvitova challenges successfully on match point to secure win, has cheerful interaction with chair umpire after Ningbo opener

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova successfully challenged a line call on match point to secure her victory in the second set of her match against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam in the Ningbo opener. Following her win, she had a cheerful interaction with the chair umpire.

The two-time grandslam winner is currently ranked 14th on the WTA ranking. Kvitova is set to face Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 at the Ningbo Open. The Ningbo Open started on September 23, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2023.

A video shared on Twitter on Monday, September 25, featured the final moments of Kvitova and Friedsam's match. The footage showed Kvitova challenging the German's return on match point. A joyous Kvitova expressed her appreciation to the umpire with a warm and extended handshake after the ball was called out in her favor. Kvitova secured the win with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.

Expand Tweet

Petra Kvitova, Ons Jabeur, Sorana Cirstea, and other WTA stars gracefully donned traditional Chinese attires, adding a touch of cultural charm to the players' party at the Ningbo Open

Petra Kvitova is currently playing at the Ningbo Open

Petra Kvitova, Ons Jabeur and Sorana Cirstea are among the notable players participating in the 2023 Ningbo Open, marking the event's return to the WTA Tour after a nine-year hiatus.

The tournament organizers made a significant effort to ensure a remarkable comeback for the sixth edition of the tournament, creating a welcoming atmosphere for the players. One such instance was a dinner party where the athletes donned traditional Hanfu clothing, leaving fans in admiration as the stars dazzled in elegant silk gowns.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with images of Petra Kvitova wearing a captivating blue gown at the tournament dinner. Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, looked equally stunning in a vibrant red dress. Sorana Cirstea, dressed in a lovely lilac-colored gown, posed alongside a traditional Chinese fan in one of the photographs.

Expand Tweet

The Ningbo Open has transitioned into a WTA 250 tournament for the first time in its history. Originally launched as an ITF event in 2010, it was subsequently elevated to a WTA 125k event in 2013. During its last occurrence in 2014, the prize money stood at $125,000. The prize money for the 2023 edition has increased substantially to a total of $259,303.