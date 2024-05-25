WATCH: Peyton Stearns celebrates maiden WTA title with a glorious handstand in Rabat

Peyton Stearns captured her maiden WTA title after getting the better of Mayar Sherif in straight sets in Rabat. The 22-year-old American celebrated with a glorious handstand on the stage after being presented with the trophy.

After surviving a marathon semifinal, Stearns faced Egyptian Sherif in the Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem final. The American, however, showed no signs of fatigue in the final as she breezed past the 28-year-old.

The 2022 NCAA champion controlled the game from the beginning by winning the opening set without facing a break point.

Sherif tried to crawl back in the second set as she garnered four break points, but Stearns was never broken. While serving for the match, the American was 15-40 down and just a point away from being broken, however, she came back from that deficit and closed the set. Stearns won the match 6-2, 6-1.

Stearns had previously reached just one final of a WTA Singles tournament. The triumph in Rabat is her maiden WTA Singles title. The achievement called for some celebration and Stearns knew what she had to pull.

Watch Peyton Stearns celebrate her maiden WTA title with a handstand on stage:

"Who let this dog out?!" - Peyton Stearns continues to channel her inner 'dog' after winning her maiden WTA title

Peyton Stearns went through tiring three-set matches in the quarterfinal and the semifinal of the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat, Morocco.

In the last-eight stage, she faced Lucia Bronzetti and won the first set 6-4. Stearns was on the losing end of the second set 4-6, and was 0-5 (30-40) down in the third set. Remarkably, Stearns made a comeback from certain defeat to win seven games in a row and win the set 7-5.

Following the quarterfinal, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to attribute her inner 'dog' for the remarkable win. She posted about her win and wrote:

"woof woof"

In another post, she uploaded an image of a dog inside a human's skeleton instead of the heart and wrote:

"not over until it's over"

In the semifinal, Stearns was up against Viktoriya Tomova and she played another marathon match. The American came back from a set deficit to win it 6-7 (6), 7-5, 7-6 (4). In the final, Stearns earned a more comfortable win and again posted about a dog. This time, she posted a video and captioned it:

"who let this dog out?!"

Up next for Peyton Stearns is Lucija Ciric Bagaric in the 2024 French Open first round on May 27.