Watch: Rafael Nadal admits he is "not good with technology" during live chat with fans

Rafael Nadal may have mastered the ability to win matches on a tennis court, but one area where the Spaniard still struggles is technology.

On Friday, FanJolt's Twitter handle disclosed that Nadal would be answering fan questions in a live chat. The Spaniard turned up for the event as scheduled but couldn't quite figure out how the site works. He proceeded to smile awkwardly as he struggled with the platform, where celebrities can set up a live stream to chat with their fans.

Nadal even conceded during the live chat that he was fully aware of his backwardness when it came to technology. The Spaniard didn't get a response from his fans after making that assertion, which prompted him to jokingly ask if anyone was even interested in talking to him.

"Hey guys, let's try to keep moving on, no? Sometimes, I am not good with technology and we're trying to connect with you. Let's try to go with [indiscernible]... nobody wants to talk with me?"

💨No Match Windy, No? @nomatchwindyno Okay in Rafa’s defense I don’t think the technology issues were his fault, but here are some stills we got! Okay in Rafa’s defense I don’t think the technology issues were his fault, but here are some stills we got! https://t.co/cL7C1U6qyp

Nadal's FanJolt session ultimately ended before reaching the 30-minute mark, leading many fans to believe that the Spaniard failed to figure out the live chat feature on the website.

The 21-time Major winner endured a similar struggle with technology two years ago when he organized a star-studded Instagram Live session with Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc Lopez. Although the Spaniard managed to interact with his friends, it did take a little bit of time for the live session to take off.

Rafael Nadal to play in Acapulco and Indian Wells

Nadal is next scheduled to play at the Mexican Open, an ATP 500 event which will begin next week. The Spaniard is a three-time champion at Acapulco, last winning the title in 2020. He missed last year's edition of the hardcourt tournament due to physical issues.

The World No. 5 will be joined in Mexico by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. He also recently confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, where he won the title in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Edited by Arvind Sriram