Watch: Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev practice and have fun in training ahead of Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev were seen hitting the practice courts ahead of the Madrid Open. The Spaniard was seen having a laugh with the German towards the end of their practice session. The 21-time Grand Slam champion was seen exchanging pleasantries with Zverev on court after their practice session.

While the tournament commenced on Sunday, the duo are yet to play their matches as they've received a bye into the second round. Alexander Zverev returns to Madrid as the defending champion, having beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals last year.

Rafael Nadal returns to the court after recovering from a rib injury he sustained in the semifinals of Indian Wells against fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard skipped Monte-Carlo and Barcelona and will hope to regain match fitness and good form as we head into the French Open.

Rafael Nadal is nearly 2,000 points behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in ATP rankings after missing Monte-Carlo, Barcelona

Rafael Nadal in action at Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz

With rankings points for Monte-Carlo and Barcelona having already been dropped, Rafael Nadal currently possesses 6435 ranking points, which is 1965 points fewer than World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Nadal is defending 2180 points on the claycourt this season and will be eager to get some much-needed match practice ahead of Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Djokovic is defending 3350 points on clay, with 500 points coming from his title in Madrid in 2019, along with several tournaments in 2021, with 2000 points coming from Roland Garros, 600 from Rome and 250 from Belgrade 2.

Nadal also has the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev between him and Djokovic in the rankings as he starts his claycourt season. With Medvedev on the sidelines due to a hernia and Zverev performing inconsistently so far this season, Nadal will look to capitalize on the duo's shortcomings and gain spots in the rankings.

Nadal will start his claycourt season in the second round of the Madrid Open against either Alexander Bublik or Miomir Kecmanovic. While the former has spoken openly about his dislike for clay, Kecmanovic has been making strides on tour, reaching at least the quarterfinals in over six events and could prove to be a difficult opening match opponent for the Spaniard.

