Ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray practiced together at the Rod Laver Arena. The 111th edition of the "Happy Slam," which begins on January 16, will see Rafael Nadal defend his singles title.

Andy Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion, will hope to continue his impressive comeback at the first Major of the year. The Scot, who is currently the 49th ranked player in the ATP singles rankings, last won a Grand Slam in 2016.

Nadal turned to social media to post a short clip of the two greats practicing together in Melbourne, a few days ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. The video enthralled tennis fans as Murray and Nadal were once fierce competitors, part of the Big 4 alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

A look back at Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray's Australian Open records

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

Andy Murray made his Australian Open debut in 2006, where he faced a first-round exit. The following year, Murray went down against second-seeded Nadal after a five-set thriller.

In 2010, the former World No. 1 dropped just one set en route to the final where he lost to Swiss maestro Roger Federer, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(11). During his run to the final, Murray eliminated Nadal, Marin Cilic, and John Isner, among others.

He reached the final again in 2011, only to lose to Novak Djokovic. He continued his streak of good results at the Melbourne Major by reaching the semifinals in 2012. However, his impressive run was ended by the Serb once again.

Andy Murray made his third final appearance in four years as the Brit lost the 2013 clash to Djokovic after a closely fought encounter. He reached the final in 2015 and 2016 as well, but couldn't take home the trophy.

Rafael Nadal made his Australian Open debut in 2004. His tournament finish gradually improved from a third-round exit in 2004 to winning the title in 2009. That year, the southpaw beat long-time rival Federer in the final and became the first Spanish athlete to win the Australian Open.

The Spaniard reached his second final in 2012, which he lost to Djokovic.

In 2014, he lost the title to Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The 22-time Grand Slam winner reached his fourth final in 2017. Having beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Grigor Dimitrov, and Milos Raonic, the veteran lost the final to Federer.

However, in the tournament's 2022 edition, the Spaniard won his second Australian Open title by beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

