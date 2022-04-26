Watch: Rafael Nadal announces the winner of the 2022 Laureus Sport For Good Society Award

Rafael Nadal announced the winner for this year's Laureus Sport for Good Society Award.

The winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards were announced today and the Real Madrid Foundation won the Sport for Good Society Award.

Hence, it was only fitting that Nadal was announcing the winner of this award since he is a fan of Real Madrid, who are currently on the brink of winning La Liga.

"The Laureus Sport for Good Society Award is given to an organisation, team, or body that uses the value of sport to help improve society," Nadal said. "This year's winners have helped more than one million people use sport to better their lives through education and supporting each other. They believe sport is about more than just physical exercise. It can teach life skills and discipline, as well as providing enjoyment and a sense of belonging.

"I am delighted that the winners are not only from Spain, but are connected to a club I love. The winner of the Laureus Sport for Good Society Award for 2022 is the Real Madrid Foundation."

Six tennis players were nominated for various categories at the Laureus World Sports Awards, but only one ended up being in the winners’ circle.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu won the Laureus World Breakthrough Award, beating fellow tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who won the men's singles title in the competition. The Brit became the sixth tennis player to win this award with the others being Marat Safin, Rafael Nadal, Amelie Mauresmo, Andy Murray, and Naomi Osaka.

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty were nominated for the World Sportsman and the World Sportswoman of the year Awards. However, they lost to Formula One star Max Verstappen and sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah respectively. Wheelchair tennis stars Diede de Groot and Shingo Kunieda were nominated as well, but neither could win.

Rafael Nadal recuperates from rib stress fracture as comeback in Madrid nears

Rafael Nadal last featured in the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal has had an impressive season with 20 wins out of 21 matches. His only defeat came in the final of the Indian Wells Masters against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal couldn't perform at his very best because of some pain he felt in his chest area. He later confirmed that he suffered a rib stress fracture and would be out from competition for 4-6 weeks. The Spaniard thus withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Nadal has returned to training and is slated for a return to competitive action in Madrid as the third seed. The Madrid Open begins on May 1.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan