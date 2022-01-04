×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Rafael Nadal apologizes to fans for not signing autographs at Melbourne Summer Set

2022 Melbourne Summer Set: Day 2
2022 Melbourne Summer Set: Day 2
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal's return to competitive tennis would have undoubtedly pleased the majority of tennis fans, but a small section were left disappointed after failing to get memorabilia signed by the Spaniard.

Nadal played his first match of the 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set on Tuesday, partnering with compatriot Jaume Munar to defeat Sebastien Baez and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in three sets.

The match took place on Court 13 and fans queued up to catch a glimpse of the World No. 9 on his way out and potentially get his autograph. Unfortunately for them, COVID-19 protocols in Melbourne stipulate that players cannot interact with fans to minimise the risk of transmission.

Nadal took it upon himself to convey the news to his fans and apologized profusely to the group. In a video that was posted to Reddit, Nadal was heard saying that he was instructed not to sign any autographs.

1st win of the year - in doubles - for Rafael Nadal! Rafa has defeated the Baez / Etcheverry pair alongside Jaume Munar in Melbourne(🎥 @tennistv) https://t.co/yq1z47ukb1
"I am so sorry but I cannot sign," Nadal said. "I would like to sign but I cannot. I am sorry."

Nadal went on to apologize a few more times, even as fans assured him that it was not necessary.

Rafael Nadal begins his singles campaign against Ricardas Berankis or Marcos Giron

Rafael Nadal, being the No. 1 seed, received a bye into the second round at the Melbourne Summer Set
Rafael Nadal, being the No. 1 seed, received a bye into the second round at the Melbourne Summer Set

As the No. 1 seed, Rafael Nadal received a bye in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set. His second-round opponent will be either qualifier Ricardas Berankis or World No. 55 Marcos Giron.

Nadal could face World No. 39 David Goffin in the semifinals before a potential title clash with World No. 26 Reilly Opelka.

ATP250 Melbourne main draw https://t.co/evcJKl8JWh

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Meanwhile, in the doubles, Nadal and Munar will lock horns with fourth seeds Andrey Golubev and Franco Skugor.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी