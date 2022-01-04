Watch: Rafael Nadal apologizes to fans for not signing autographs at Melbourne Summer Set

Rafael Nadal's return to competitive tennis would have undoubtedly pleased the majority of tennis fans, but a small section were left disappointed after failing to get memorabilia signed by the Spaniard.

Nadal played his first match of the 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set on Tuesday, partnering with compatriot Jaume Munar to defeat Sebastien Baez and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in three sets.

The match took place on Court 13 and fans queued up to catch a glimpse of the World No. 9 on his way out and potentially get his autograph. Unfortunately for them, COVID-19 protocols in Melbourne stipulate that players cannot interact with fans to minimise the risk of transmission.

Nadal took it upon himself to convey the news to his fans and apologized profusely to the group. In a video that was posted to Reddit, Nadal was heard saying that he was instructed not to sign any autographs.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Rafa has defeated the Baez / Etcheverry pair alongside Jaume Munar in Melbourne



( @tennistv) 1st win of the year - in doubles - for Rafael Nadal!Rafa has defeated the Baez / Etcheverry pair alongside Jaume Munar in Melbourne@tennistv) 1st win of the year - in doubles - for Rafael Nadal! Rafa has defeated the Baez / Etcheverry pair alongside Jaume Munar in Melbourne(🎥 @tennistv) https://t.co/yq1z47ukb1

"I am so sorry but I cannot sign," Nadal said. "I would like to sign but I cannot. I am sorry."

Nadal went on to apologize a few more times, even as fans assured him that it was not necessary.

Rafael Nadal begins his singles campaign against Ricardas Berankis or Marcos Giron

Rafael Nadal, being the No. 1 seed, received a bye into the second round at the Melbourne Summer Set

As the No. 1 seed, Rafael Nadal received a bye in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set. His second-round opponent will be either qualifier Ricardas Berankis or World No. 55 Marcos Giron.

Nadal could face World No. 39 David Goffin in the semifinals before a potential title clash with World No. 26 Reilly Opelka.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, in the doubles, Nadal and Munar will lock horns with fourth seeds Andrey Golubev and Franco Skugor.

Edited by Arvind Sriram