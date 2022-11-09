WATCH: Rafael Nadal arrives in Turin ahead of ATP Finals 

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Turin, Italy, to compete in the ATP Finals, which gets underway on November 13.

The Spaniard will be the highest-ranked player at the season-ending championship after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz due to an abdominal injury he suffered at the Paris Masters.

There has been a cloud of uncertainty over the participation of the 22-time Major winner as he too has been nursing an abdominal muscle tear since the US Open. He returned to the tour in Bercy last week but lost his opening-round match against Tommy Paul.

Nadal could be seen greeting fans and journalists upon arrival at his hotel in Turin.

"I don't fight to be No. 1" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal during his match against Tommy Paul at the Rolex Paris Masters

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal made it clear that finishing the season as World No. 1 was not his priority and that his main aim was to remain competitive.

"Well, to be clear, as I understand, it's an interesting point for you, because you are talking about fighting for be No. 1," Nadal said. "I don't fight to be No. 1, you know? I just fight to keep being competitive in every event that I played. Something that I said since long time ago: I will not fight anymore to be No. 1. I did in the past. I achieved that goal a couple of times of my career that I have been very, very happy and proud about achieving that."

The Spaniard went on to say that obtaining the No. 1 ranking would be great but that it would be difficult considering the limited number of tournaments he has played this season.

"I think I deserve to be there, no, because it's nice to arrive to No. 1, takes some time, and you need to fight for it, and that helps to be even more consistent, no? Today is a different story for me," Nadal continued.

"I don't know how many events I played, like ten, and I finished eight. Difficult to be No. 1 like this. But happy to be in that position that says when I was playing I was playing well," he added.

