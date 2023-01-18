Watch: Rafael Nadal bids adieu to Australian Open crowd amid cheers and applause after R2 exit

Rafael Nadal locked horns with Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. While the Spaniard fought hard, it was McDonald who came out on top 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion did not have a strong start and his opponent began to take advantage right from the beginning. As McDonald broke in the second set as well, the Spaniard was visibly in pain, limping slightly before calling for a medical timeout. Despite concerns about a possible hip injury, the top seed finished the match as he bowed out of the 2023 Australian Open.

As Nadal packed his gear and left the Rod Laver Arena, the crowd were on their feet, cheering and applauding him. In a recent video-post on social media, the former World No. 1 can be seen waving and applauding back as a gesture of gratitude to the fans.

A voice over can be heard in the video thanking the defending champion for all his memorable performances and that it has been "an incredible journey."

"Let us take this opportunity to say thank you for the memories, Rafa. It has been an incredible journey." the commentator said.

"Let's see how the injury is, and then let's see how I can manage to follow the calendar"- Rafael Nadal on staying motivated post R2 loss at Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal in a press conference at the Australian Open 2023

After suffering an R2 loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open, defending champion Rafael Nadal spoke about struggling with injuries but learning to manage them and staying competitive.

When asked what kept him motivated to get fit and come back again to play competitive tennis, the former World No. 1 replied that it was his love for the game that kept him fighting.

"It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever. I like to feel myself competitive. I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more," he said.

The 14-time French Open champion opened up about the challenges of losing one's "rhythm" after long gaps in play due to injuries but stayed positive about being ready and competitive in the future.

"If it have been seven months playing almost nothing, and then if I have to spend long time again, then it's super difficult in the end to be in rhythm and to be competitive and to be ready for the fight for the things that I really want to fight." he said. "Let's see how the injury is, and then let's see how I can manage to follow the calendar."

The "King of Clay" will hopefully find his footing by the next Grand Slam at Roland Garros, where he will no doubt be vying to clinch his incredible 15th title at the French Open.

