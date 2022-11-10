Watch: Rafael Nadal displays his football skills in Turin ahead of ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal was recently seen exhibiting his footballing skills in a video uploaded to social media. The Spanish national team was tagged in the caption in jest, asking for a late call to add the tennis legend to their FIFA World Cup squad.

The video shows the 36-year-old showcasing his impressive juggling skills with a tennis ball, which he also controls with his chest while holding a tennis racket. The video has since gone viral, collecting over 10,000 views in under an hour.

"A late call for Spain's World Cup squad?" the tweet read.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is currently in Turin for the ATP Finals, which start on November 13.

Rafael Nadal appreciates Brazilian players at Real Madrid, names his top picks to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Spaniard is a longtime football fan

Rafael Nadal was a special guest at Real Madrid's La Liga game against Espanyol earlier this year, which the side from the Spanish capital won 4-0 to clinch their 35th league title. Being the chief guest, the Mallorcan took the ceremonial first kick of the game.

The 36-year-old has frequently spoken about his love for football. At the age of 12, he was compelled to choose between football and tennis despite being proficient at both. Incidentally, his uncle Miguel Nadal played professional football for Barcelona and Spain in the1990s.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, in an interview with Brazilian media outlet Ge, was asked to predict the outcome of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. However, the World No. 2 refused to name a team as the title favorite as he believes that there will be intense competition for the holy grail. That said, he also stated a few countries might cause upsets in the larger scheme of things.

"It's difficult. The World Cup is a very difficult competition to predict. I would say the favorites are Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. There are many games, but these are the favorites, although there is always a chance for some surprise," Nadal said.

The former World No. 1 also discussed his favorite football team Real Madrid and the Brazilian players that play an essential role in its success.

"I'm happy because Madrid won the League and the Champions League. We are a young and exciting team. We have Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who are having an incredible season, and there's Eder Militao too. I'm very happy with the Brazilians on the team," he said.

Poll : 0 votes