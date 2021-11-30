Watch: Rafael Nadal expresses his excitement at returning to Mubadala in video message addressed to fans

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is scheduled to make its return to the tennis calendar in 2021, having been put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans at the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex can start preparing themselves for the return of the 2019 champion Rafael Nadal, who confirmed his participation at this year's edition of the exhibition tournament which will be played between December 16–18.

Nadal, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic three-set match in the 2019 final, recently recorded a video message sharing his excitement at returning to the tournament.

Addressing fans in the short 13-second video, Nadal said he was "very happy" to be back at the tournament, before adding that he hoped to see his fans "soon".

"Hello everyone, Rafa here, I am very happy to be back at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi," Nadal said the video message. "I hope to see you there."

Nadal has lifted the Mubadala World Tennis Championship trophy on a record five occassions.

The organizers of the tournament shared a video of the Mubadala Tower, a major city landmark, being lit up in a unique fashion to announce the return of tennis to Abu Dhabi.

The tower's majestic facade outlined the tournament schedule, before lighting up with portraits of all participating players, including the five-time champion Nadal himself. The video was shared by the tournament's official social media handles.

"#MWTC in the heart of Abu Dhabi! Our 2021 stars lit up under the stars on the facade of the Mubadala Tower last week. #MakeWayForTheBest," the caption on the post read.

This year's tournament will be the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, which made its debut way back in 2009. The six-player, three-day exhibition tournament follows a knockout format.

Rafael Nadal to open his Mubadala campaign against either Dominic Thiem or Andy Murray

Nadal (L) will play agaisnt Dominic Thiem on December 17.

Rafael Nadal will be joined at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship by fellow ATP players including Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud.

Murray and Thiem will play each other on the opening day of the tournament, with the winner taking on Nadal next. If the Spaniard were to come through that encounter, he would get a chance to play for a record-extending sixth title on the final day of the tournament.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will also clash in the women's singles match at this year's tournament.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya