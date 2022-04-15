Watch: Rafael Nadal features in new commercial for Agencia Africa

Rafael Nadal was recently featured in a video for Brazilian marketing agency Agencia Africa in partnership with Vivo Brazil.

In the video uploaded to Twitter, the Spaniard can be seen practicing with the help of a ball-throwing machine. Later in the video, a couple of children can be seen manipulating the machine with their cell phones, causing a large number of balls to fly out as Nadal looks on helplessly.

Rafael Nadal is not competing at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters as he recovers from a rib injury ahead of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. However, he has been active on the tennis front, having recently paid a visit to his academy in Manacor.

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal last featured at the Indian Wells Masters

After withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a rib stress fracture he suffered during the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard won the competition last year after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in the final.

A statement released by Nadal's team revealed that his date of return to the tour is uncertain for now.

"Rafa has just been withdrawn from the entry list in Barcelona. We don't know yet when he will be at his first tournament on clay this year. Hopefully, soon," the statement read.

Nadal has had his best start to a season, winning 20 out of 21 matches so far. The 35-year-old started the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a set. He then won a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open after beating Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final.

Nadal competed in the Mexican Open as the fourth seed and reached the final after beating Medvedev again. The Spaniard triumphed over Cameron Norrie to win his third title of the year.

The 35-year-old made the final of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Nick Kyrgios and compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. However, he lost to Taylor Fritz after struggling to breathe during much of the final.

After withdrawing from Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, it will be interesting to see when Nadal returns to action. The Madrid Open is only a few weeks away and many would be hoping to see him play at the Masters 1000 event. After this, comes the Italian Open, which Nadal won last year by beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

