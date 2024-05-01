WATCH: Rafael Nadal fever continues in Madrid Open hours after Spaniard's exit as he stays back to sign autographs for fans

Rafael Nadal had an emotional day following his defeat to Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open. Undeterred by the loss, the five-time Madrid Open champion made time to sign autographs for his adoring fans, probably for the final time at the Madrid Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion won three matches on the trot during his 2024 Madrid Open run, which included a confidence-boosting win over Alex de Minaur in the second round. The Spaniard had doubts over his match fitness before the tournament began but progressed well in the tournament, even though he faced an early exit by his standards.

In a video posted by Tennis TV, Nadal was seen greeting and signing autographs for his fans following his fourth-round defeat at the Madrid Open in the early hours of the morning. The fans were seen bowing to their Spanish hero chanting "Rafa, Rafa". Nadal not only signed autographs for them but also took selfies with a few lucky fans.

Following Nadal's defeat to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, the organizers paid tribute to their five-time champion after potentially his last-ever match at the Madrid Open.

During his post-match speech, the former World No. 1 thanked the Madrid crowd for their unconditional support throughout his tennis career. He further acknowledged that their energy and support will stay with him forever.

Nadal said:

"The people of Madrid have never failed me, what they have made me feel throughout these years is something that will stay with me forever. I have enjoyed it. For me, this city and Spain have always meant support and energy that has helped me decisively."

Nadal has now shifted his focus to the upcoming tournaments, chiefly the French Open, a competition he has won a record 14 times.

"That's another very special tournament in my career" - Rafael Nadal shifts his focus to the Italian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal in action during the 2022 Italian Open

Following his exit from the 2024 Madrid Open in the fourth round, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has now shifted his focus towards the 2024 Italian Open, an upcoming Masters 1000 event.

After his defeat to Lehecka, Nadal spoke about how the Italian Open is special to him during the post-match press conference. He was quoted as saying:

“That's another very special tournament in my career, I dreamed to play all these tournaments that I had success one more time. I missed Monte Carlo unfortunately, that is one of the most special for me, but Rome is one of these ones that I enjoyed a lot playing there.”

The 37-year-old has enjoyed success at the Italian Open, picking up 10 titles in Rome. The tournament will kick off on May 8, 2024.

