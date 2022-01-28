Watch: Rafael Nadal gets sentimental when asked about his comeback, says "I never believed I would have the chance to be where I am today"

Rafael Nadal will be making his sixth appearance at the Australian Open final this Sunday, following a gap of six months on the tour. There was looming uncertainty over whether the King of Clay would be seen in action again. But the 20-time Grand Slam winner has, against all odds, qualified for the final of the Major.

When asked what was most surprising about his comeback by former World No. 1 Mats Wilander on Eurosport, Nadal replied: “Mats, being honest, everything."

Opening up about the grave condition he found himself in due to an escalation of a chronic foot injury last August, the 35-year-old expressed disbelief at the progress he's made since then.

“[For] the people from outside it is difficult to believe. But the people who are next to me and watched my condition, lived my diary for the last six months, it’s difficult to understand I could play at this level right now," he said.

Eurosport @eurosport

🗣



An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis



#AusOpen 🗣 Mats Wilander: What's the most surprising part of your return after six months off with injury? @RafaelNadal : 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis 🗣 Mats Wilander: What's the most surprising part of your return after six months off with injury?🗣 @RafaelNadal: 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis 💪#AusOpen https://t.co/2KcqwZW6mI

“It’s difficult to explain honestly but I feel lucky, I’m playing with a great attitude and positive feelings. I feel a little bit alive again in terms of competitive spirit. I missed that feeling," he added.

The Spaniard stated that at this stage in his career, he believes he has nothing to prove to anyone, especially after constant injury concerns over the years. However, he added that he is grateful to still be playing and is still determined to achieve the best results.

“I know the pressure is not much for me now, I never believed I would have the chance to be where I am today so I’m just enjoying every single moment and, of course, trying my best,” he said.

Rafael Nadal could be the first to 21 Grand Slams amongst the Big 3

Rafael Nadal after winning the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open

After winning three Grand Slam titles last season, Novak Djokovic became the third man to win 20 Major titles. While it seemed unlikely that Roger Federer or Nadal would get a chance to clinch their 21st before the Serb, the odds are now in Nadal's favor.

Djokovic's deportation and the Spaniard's smooth sailing throughout the Australian summer has left him with a big chance to win the Grand Slam title. He explained that he'll be looking to make amends for all the times he has been restricted by injuries in the past.

“For me it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else. It just an amazing event that as I said a couple of days ago now, I have been a little bit unlucky in my career with some injuries," added Nadal.

Even though the Spaniard has reached the final of the Australian Open five times in the past, he has won the title only once in 2009. He believes the upcoming final is his best chance at winning the Melbourne Major a second time.

Also Read Article Continues below

“At times I play good finals against Novak [Djokovic] in 2012 and Roger [Federer] in 2017. I was lucky to win once in 2009 but I never thought about another chance in 2022. Just enjoy the victory today and after that try my best,” he added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala