Watch: Rafael Nadal hits the practice courts at his academy ahead of US Open 2022 

Rafael Nadal battled through an abdominal injury to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The injury, however, forced him to withdraw from the tournament a day before he was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.

Since then, there have been serious doubts about how long it will take Nadal to recover and if he will be in action at the US Open in August. The Mallorcan's fans received some good news on Wednesday via the social media account of the Rafa Nadal Academy, which posted two videos of the 36-year-old in action on one of its courts.

Several people could be seen in attendance as they caught a glimpse of the 14-time French Open champion in action.

The initial diagnosis of the injury revealed a 7mm abdominal tear, similar to the one he picked up in 2009 against Juan Martin Del Potro in the US Open semifinals. That year, Nadal did not return to action until the World Tour Finals at the end of the year. Even upon his return to the tour, he looked like a shadow of his former self as he lost all three of his group stage matches.

With Nadal hitting the practice courts just weeks after his current injury, fans will be hoping that his recovery has gone well and that he will be in the best possible shape heading into the year's final Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal slated to play two Masters events ahead of 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

In the lead-up to the US Open, Rafael Nadal is expected to play two hardcourt events, both Masters, in Montreal and Cincinnati. With a record five titles, the former is a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard.

Nadal will be on the hunt for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows when the 2022 US Open begins on August 29. If he manages to clinch the title in New York, he will draw level with Roger Federer for the most titles at the event. The potential absence of Novak Djokovic should make his job a little bit easier.

Incidentally, Nike has released the four-time US Open champion's kit for the American hardcourt swing, which features a burgundy-colored t-shirt with shorts a lighter shade of the same color.

