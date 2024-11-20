WATCH: Rafael Nadal honored by sponsor Nike with spectacular display of his image and logo shining brightly next to Eiffel Tower

Rafael Nadal was honored by sponsor Nike on his farewell day. The athletic apparel and footwear company displayed his image and logo next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Nadal announced last month that the 2024 season will be his last on the tour, with his final campaign at the Davis Cup Finals. The year-ending tournament commenced on Tuesday, November 19, with Spain taking on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. He faced off against Botic van de Zandschulp in his final match as a professional tennis player.

On the occasion, Nike unveiled a huge lightboard that illuminated the Spaniard's iconic Raging Bull logo alongside the apparel brand's Swoosh. It then displayed multiple images of the 22-time Grand Slam champion. His major career achievements including his 912-week streak in the top 10, and 81 consecutive wins on clay were also shown.

Nike also paid tribute to Nadal by temporarily changing its display picture across social media handles to the Raging Bull logo. Although the logo is regarded as his symbol, the apparel company owns its rights. He was first spotted wearing the logo in 2013. He has had a decades-long partnership with Nike, beginning in 1998. Since then, he has sported the brand's clothing and shoes on the court.

"Want to be remembered as a good person" - Rafael Nadal after playing his final professional match

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal made an emotional speech after his final professional game on Tuesday. He suffered a 4-6, 4-6 loss against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp in their Davis Cup Finals singles clash. Although Carlos Alcaraz won the other singles match, it was not enough for Spain, which lost its doubles fixture in a 1-2 tie to the Netherlands.

During the on-court interview, Nadal emotionally reflected on his illustrious career. He acknowledged the titles and records he achieved but wanted to be remembered more as a "good person".

"The titles, the numbers are there, so people probably know that, but the way I would like to be remembered more is like a good person, from a small village in Mallorca. I just want to be be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved more than what I had dreamed," Rafael Nadal said.

With his loss on Tuesday, the Spaniard ended his 29-match singles winning streak in the Davis Cup. He was expected to play alongside Alcaraz in the doubles but was replaced by Marcel Granollers. He draws the curtain on his career with 92 ATP Singles titles, including 22 Grand Slams.

