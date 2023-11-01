WATCH: Rafael Nadal kicks off Copa Del Rey 1R fixture, gets roaring applause from crowd

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal was in attendance at the Copa del Rey match between CD Manacor and Las Palmas. Nadal was honored with the opportunity to perform the kickoff before the game at the Poliesportiu Municipal Na Capellera.

Las Palmas secured a 3-0 victory in the game, with goals scored by Julian Araujo, Alberto Moliero, and Pau Ferrer Besalduch. The Spanish football knockout competition, Copa del Rey, which commenced in 1903, has evolved over the years to become one of football's most prestigious competitions.

A video posted on X, on Tuesday, featured the Spaniard in a suit and sneakers walking alongside the referee to the center of the football pitch. When they arrived, the whistle was blown amid resounding applause from the crowd and Nadal kicked the ball.

Expand Tweet

Over the years, Rafael Nadal has consistently shown the world that he is a football fan, particularly supporting Real Madrid. In an interview with the Spanish media outlet Movistar Plus+, he expressed his hopes to be a part of the system one day.

"Yes, I would like to be president of Real Madrid, But at the moment there's nothing to say, because we have the best possible president. Afterwards, life takes many turns and you have to consider whether you are capable of certain things." Nadal said

A sneak peek at Rafael Nadal's most recent Grand Slam victory.

2022 French Open champion Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's latest Grand Slam victory was at the 2022 French Open, where he secured his historic 22nd Grand Slam title.

In the first round, he defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson. In the second round, he faced Corentin Moutet, a Frenchman, and emerged victorious. Moving on to the third round, he defeated Dutch tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp.

In the fourth round, Nadal faced Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime, in a thrilling five-set encounter, and emerged as the winner. Progressing further, he met the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, winning the match with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Nadal's semi-final match against Alexander Zverev, which lasted over three hours, ended with a walkover victory for Nadal due to the German's ankle injury. In the final of the French Open, he faced the Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud and won the match with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Rafael Nadal has faced significant challenges during the 2023 season, primarily due to injuries. These issues have sidelined him for almost the entire season, causing him to miss all Grand Slam events except the Australian Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here