Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Monday, surviving a tough test against Pedro Cachin.

Taking on the Argentine in the third round, Nadal took the opening set 6-1 but lost the second in a tiebreaker, falling 7-6 (5). In the deciding set, though, the 22-time Grand Slam champion upped his game to beat Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

The duo exchanged a warm reaction at the net, where the World No. 91 also expressed a unique demand. Saying that it was a "dream come true" for him, Pedro Cachin asked the Mallorcan if he could have his shirt, even if he wasn't sure if that was allowed by protocol.

"It’s a dream come true for me, I'm not sure what is the protocol, but can I ask you for a shirt?" Cachin said.

Rafael Nadal didn't hesitate, rushing over to his bench and immediately grabbing a shirt to give to the 29-year-old as a souvenir. Apart from the shirt, the left-hander also embraced Cachin in a bear hug, perhaps to show his respect after their three hour and six minute-long battle.

The battle on Monday was the first time Cachin faced the 37-year-old on the ATP Tour. With the win, Nadal won three straight matches for the first time since the 2022 US Open.

Rafael Nadal to take on Jiri Lehecka in fourth round of 2024 Madrid Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Following his win over Pedro Cachin, Rafael Nadal takes on 30th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open. After a bye in the first round, Lehecka beat Hamad Medjedovic and Thiago Monteiro to book a meeting with the Spanish icon.

Lehecka and Nadal have never faced each other before. A win against the Czech will pit the 22-time Grand Slam champion against either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.

In his on-court interview, the former World No. 1 urged caution despite his stellar run at the Masters 1000 event, saying that even though he's enjoying his tennis at the moment, he doesn't want to get ahead of himself.

"Now I’m enjoying. Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow, no? I’m enjoying the fact that I’m playing at home.

"It means everything to me. Just trying my best to keep dreaming. Tomorrow is another day to keep dreaming and playing in front of this amazing crowd," Nadal said.

