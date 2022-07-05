Watch: Rafael Nadal practices ahead of Wimbledon QFs against Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal played a sublime match to win against Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6). He will take on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Nadal, who has won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, is on track for a Calendar Grand Slam despite being hampered by a recurring foot injury on his way to a record 14th French Open title.

The Spaniard was seen practicing backhand shots alongside his one-time doubles partner and compatriot Marc Lopez in a video posted by Pam Shriver.

Shriver, who is now a tennis broadcaster, analyzed the 22-time Grand Slam champion's practice session, revealing that he is "working on one shot at a time."

"After about, almost a half hour of all forehands, Rafa is finally working on his backhand. So, what he has been doing is working on one shot at a time as he practices with his one-time doubles partner, really good friend and on the coaching team, Mark Lopez," says Shriver.

Lopez, who won the Olympic gold medal partnering Nadal at Rio 2016 became part of the Mallorcan's coaching team late last year.

Rafael Nadal to face stern test against Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Nadal lost to Fritz in the finals of the Indian Wells Open

The two-time Wimbledon champion will face his sternest test yet at the Championships this year when he takes on Fritz. Taylor Fritz broke Rafael Nadal's incredible 20-match winning streak in the finals of the Indian Wells Open.

Fritz, who is seeded 11th at SW19 this year, beat Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 before getting past Alastair Gray of Britian 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second round.

The 24-year-old is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this year and has won eight matches on the trot ahead of his last eight clash with Nadal. The American won his second title at Eastbourne before coming to the grasscourt Major.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, dropped a set against Francisco Cerundolo to prevail 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round before dropping a set in the second as well.

He came into the tournament with no match practice on grasscourts for three years and underwent radiofrequency ablations for his recurring foot injury a few days after winning Roland Garros.

Nadal and Fritz have met in two finals in the past. The Spaniard overcame Fritz at the Mexican Open in 2020 but lost to the American at Indian Wells earlier this year.

