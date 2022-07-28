Watch: Rafael Nadal practices with Uncle Toni's son Joan Nadal ahead of the US Open series

Rafael Nadal has enjoyed an unforgettable year so far, winning the first two Grand Slam tournaments and losing just three matches out of 38 while remaining undefeated in the Majors. The Spaniard was aiming for his third Wimbledon title, but an unfortunate abdominal muscle tear forced him to withdraw a day before his scheduled semifinal clash against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

After taking some time off the court to relax with friends and family, the 36-year-old is back at work once again. The official Instagram account of the Rafa Nadal Academy recently posted a couple of videos, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion can be seen practicing in front of quite a few people.

Mag Bess @mag_bess



instagram.com/stories/rafana… Story instagram de la Rafa Nadal Academy Story instagram de la Rafa Nadal Academy 🔥💪🎾instagram.com/stories/rafana… https://t.co/wl6suS4Ark

Another video surfaced yesterday on his sister Maribel Nadal's Instagram account, where the World No. 3 was spotted sweating it out on an indoor hard court once again in preparation for the upcoming US Open series. Interestingly, his opponent turned out to be his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal's son Joan Nadal.

Tennis Legend @TennisLegende



( IG/mariabel_nadal)

@rnadalacademy @RafaelNadal Rafa Nadal vs. Joan Nadal, le fils d'oncle Toni, à la Rafa Nadal Academy filmés par la sœur de Rafa. Une affaire de famille.IG/mariabel_nadal) Rafa Nadal vs. Joan Nadal, le fils d'oncle Toni, à la Rafa Nadal Academy filmés par la sœur de Rafa. Une affaire de famille.(🎥 IG/mariabel_nadal)@rnadalacademy @RafaelNadal https://t.co/xRHjs0kK3I

Nadal will start off his North American tour with the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, scheduled to be played from August 7-14 in Montreal. The Spaniard has won the title five times in his career. His next challenge will be the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, set to be held from August 14-21. Nadal has been able to win just once in the Masters 1000 event.

He will then head to the US Open at the end of the month, looking for a fifth title at Flushing Meadows and a 23rd Major overall. Nadal is the current Grand Slam record-holder in men's tennis with 22 titles to his name, followed by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with 21 and 20 respectively.

Rafael Nadal will play Laver Cup with Djokovic, Federer

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Laver Cup.

Following the end of the US Open series, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic are all slated to come together to play for Team Europe in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup. The event is scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.

Djokovic became the fourth member of the team last week after Nadal, Federer, and Andy Murray. There are still two spots to fill in the team, coached by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

Nadal has participated in the tournament twice — in 2017 and 2019. Fans loved watching him and Federer play and enjoy their time together, with countless fun moments sprinkled throughout. In 2018, Federer and Djokovic came together to represent Europe in the absence of the Spaniard. While the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, none of the Big-3 played in 2021.

So far, Team Europe has a 4-0 record against Team World, coached by former World No. 1 John McEnroe.

