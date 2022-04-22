Watch: Rafael Nadal recalls his 2012 Barcelona Open triumph

Rafael Nadal recently recalled his 2012 Barcelona Open triumph in a video for the ATP. The Spaniard spoke about the importance of playing in front of his home fans, the brilliance of David Ferrer, whom he beat in the final, and the value he places on non-Slam events.

The Mallorcan is the most successful player in the tournament's history with 12 titles. The only tournament he's won more often is the French Open, where he has claimed 13 crowns. While speaking to the ATP, the Spaniard explained that he places plenty of importance even on non-Grand Slam events.

"I have always played every tournament at my 100%," Rafael Nadal said. "I always thought that we can't think only about the Slams. No of course. They are the most important event no but Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid now Hamburg before, Rome, and they are part of the history of our sport."

"David Ferrer was a very difficult player for everyone" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal after beating David Ferrer in the 2012 Barcelona Open Final

During the video, the 21-time Major champion explained why playing in Barcelona is extra special for him. The tournament is hosted in the Spaniard's club, making it like a second home for him.

"Well, (it) is a home tournament no (Barcelona Open)," Nadal said. "(I) always play in Spain is super special. The tournament is played in in my club in Spain no, so it's the first time that I was able to play there. Have been always unique feeling playing in front of my people after all the success that I had there is always very special to be back."

Nadal also lavished rich praise on his opponent in the 2012 Barcelona Open final, David Ferrer, who he beat 7-6(1), 7-5. In doing so, the Mallorcan clinched his seventh Barcelona Open title.

"He's (David Ferrer) a fighter he is one of the players with higher intensity on the tour without a doubt," the Spaniard said. "I think he was a very difficult player for everyone so that makes him a very very solid player and you know when when you play against him that if you don't play at your 100% your chances gonna be not many."

Edited by Arvind Sriram