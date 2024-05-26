WATCH: Rafael Nadal receives rapturous cheers from French Open crowd as they continuously chant his name during practice session with Holger Rune

Rafael Nadal has a massive fan following because of his achievements over the last two decades. The Spaniard has been a genuine crowd-puller and even though he has not played a lot in the last one and half years, his absence from the court has not affected his fandom one bit. The extent of Nadal’s popularity was seen during one of his practice sessions with Holger Rune before the French Open in 2024.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the crowd can be seen cheering for the legend and chanting his name as Nadal sweated it out in the middle. From the time he started his training sessions for the clay-court Major, viewers have gathered in large numbers at the venue to get a glimpse of the 14-time winner at Roland Garros.

A user on X, by the name of @nadalprop_ uploaded the video which showed Nadal’s popularity among his followers.

Don't assume it’s my last French Open: Rafael Nadal

Nadal won the 2022 edition of the French Open after which he missed out in the previous season. After crashing out in the second round of the Australian Open last year, Nadal did not play for nearly a year before making a comeback.

There are speculations that French Open 2024 might be Nadal’s last appearance at Roland Garros. However, he kept open the doors of returning in the 2025 edition as well. Nadal sounded upbeat and said that he was happy with his movements.

"Don't assume that. It's a big, big chance that it's going to be my last Roland Garros. But if I have to tell you it's 100% my last Roland Garros? Sorry, but I will not. Because I cannot predict what's going on,” Nadal told the reporters, as quoted by ESPN.

"I probably will say is the first week since I come back playing tennis that I am able to run the proper way without having a lot of limitations. That encourages me.”

Nadal is going to face a stiff start as he will be up against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the very first round. Although the 37-year-old Nadal is still finding his feet following his return, Zverev refused to undermine him.

"For me, in my mind, I'm going to play peak Rafa Nadal. That's what I expect him to be. I expect him to be at his absolute best," Zverev said.

As Zverev aptly put it, the expectation is to face Nadal at his peak, ready to fire on all cylinders.

