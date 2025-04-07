WATCH: Rafael Nadal returns to tennis courts to spend valuable time with Academy students

Rafael Nadal was seen back on the court during a meet and greet with the students of the Rafa Nadal Academy. The tennis legend retired from the sport after Spain's loss at the 2024 Davis Cup but since then has been greatly involved with his academy that helps train more such athletes who are looking to make a name for themselves in tennis.

Ad

Often referred to as the King of Clay, Nadal is an inspiration to many budding tennis players. His brainchild, Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy based in his hometown of Mallorca, started its operations in October of 2016 and has since committed itself to providing world-class facilities for tennis prodigies.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been closely involved and is often seen visiting the facilities to interact with players enrolled in his academy. He posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he was seen observing the players and motivating. He also shared a post from the event and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Back on court… Spending nice time with the @rafanadalacademy players ☺️ At the academy we try to make them improve every day both in tennis, studies and personal development. Best of luck in these important months! 💪🏼"

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the tennis academy, Rafael Nadal has an education facility that functions parallel to the tennis academy, which falls under the functioning of his foundation.

"We have a responsibility to give back": Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal brings waves of change with his foundation - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal appeared on Andy Roddick's Served Podcast in March 2025 and spoke on how he believes it's his responsibility to give back to the sport that has given him so much in his life.

Ad

"I think people who were lucky enough, like us, to have a good life — to be able to follow our dreams and have opportunities to do what we like — we have a responsibility to give back. That was clear to me from the beginning," he said.

The Spaniard highlighted how he believes that his efforts will pave the way for more change as he hopes that more people will pay it forward.

Ad

"In some way, we need to be positive examples because we can inspire people to help others. It’s not only about what we can do — it’s about what we can inspire others to do to help create a better world," he added. (50:27 onwards)

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam titles and 92 ATP singles titles over the course of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here